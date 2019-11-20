Log in
Royal DSM : DSM, GIGA, Toxnot and Chenyang Paint collaborate to advocate for ingredient transparency in the construction industry

0
11/20/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Waalwijk, NL, 20 Nov 2019 18:00 CET

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has today announced a collaboration with GIGA, Chenyang Paint and Toxnot to improve chemical ingredients transparency by fully digitizing its sustainable plant-based resin Decovery®. The collaboration will create a world-leading example of full product data integration, which makes product ingredients transparent to the entire value chain and facilitates the choice of greener alternatives for market players. Through this collaboration, DSM has become the first coating resins supplier to enable ingredient transparency in the construction industry. This ensures accountability for the ambitious sustainability targets DSM has set for its coating and resins business.

DSM will use Toxnot's data management and assessment platform to document the ingredients of Decovery and make it publicly accessible. This information then flows from Toxnot over to ORIGIN - the world's largest hub of publicly available data on building materials - where it is combined with other critical data, such as chemical off gassing reports, carbon footprint information, product pictures, colors, dimensions etcetera. Finally, this entire package of information is made available to architects, interior designers and the general public via best-practice platforms such as mindful MATERIALS and selection software such as MATTER. This information is critical for helping project teams specify the products that best suit their needs, while minimizing risk of liability.

'We believe that for all future product selection, the evaluation of material ingredients will be the key,' said Sjoerd Dijkstra, Sustainability Marketing Manager at DSM Coating Resins. 'As we see a growing demand for sustainable resins solutions, we aim to make it easy for our customers to obtain and disclose this information and for all stakeholders in the value chain to find and use sustainable ingredients more easily than before.'

Pete Girard, CEO of Toxnot said, 'Compounds like the resins that get mixed into paints are typically invisible to end users. DSM is changing that with Decovery, making visible the core of what goes into paints and coatings.' 'The chemicals industry has been slow to respond to demand for healthy alternatives, largely due to the complexity of the issues at hand,' added Ryan Dick, COO of GIGA. 'DSM leads the market by ensuring that the basic chemicals used are of low-to-no health concern and stay that way.'

DSM's partner Chenyang Paint, a pioneer of environmentally friendly coating solutions, will also disclose the ingredient of plant-based paint solutions based on DSM's Decovery SP-8407. 'We're very excited to be part of this, not only for our products, but for the industry as a whole,' said Ma Lin, Branding Manager of Chenyang. 'As the market leader in our industry, we know that our ability to transparently feature the health profile of our bio- and water-based paint will positively influence others, especially for China market.'

At this year's Chinacoat, DSM renewed its commitment to ambitious sustainability targets for its Coating Resins business, which were unveiled at European Coating Show earlier this year. DSM is taking the initiative to lead the transparency in ingredients, with the ultimate aim of promoting healthy and sustainable solutions among customers, partners, and the industry alike.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 20:00:01 UTC
