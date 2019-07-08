Log in
Royal DSM : DSM and Avril collaborate to bring plant-based protein to food industry

07/08/2019

Together, DSM and Avril will produce a unique protein based on non-genetically modified canola. It has excellent functional properties, a high nutritional value, and a balanced taste profile, making it ideal for a range of applications including meat and dairy alternatives, beverages, baked products, bars and ready-to-mix.

'With 10 billion inhabitants by 2050, experts predict global demand for both animal and plant-based protein to grow, with exponential growth in plant-based proteins due to dietary shifts. Through this collaboration, Avril and DSM intend to join forces to contribute through innovation to meet the growing demand,' said Avril CEO Jean-Philippe Puig.

'More people are opting for flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets for personal, health and environmental reasons. With our expertise, DSM can support all forms of proteins produced to the highest sustainable standards. With Avril as a partner, we will be uniquely positioned to serve this growing market and look forward to helping our customers deliver great tasting, healthy, and sustainable food and beverages,' added DSM Chief Innovation Officer Trish Malarkey.

DSM's globally-recognized expertise in solutions for food and beverage are complemented by Avril's 35-year legacy in agriculture and ability to consistently deliver high-quality agricultural supply for the partnership, as well as its ambitious strategy of innovation in plant-based proteins. Both companies also excel in human nutrition and health.

The partners' ambition is to develop a state-of-the-art industrial production facility fully dedicated to canola proteins at Avril's Saipol facility in Dieppe. Commercial availability from first production could be as early as end 2021.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:17:06 UTC
