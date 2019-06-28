Royal DSM : DSM announces early redemption of the 300 million 1.75% bond maturing 13 November 2019

Heerlen, NL, 28 Jun 2019 08:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the early redemption of the €300,000,000 1.75% Notes due 13 November 2019, issued under Prospectus dated 5 September 2013 of Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ISIN: XS0993228294) (the 'Notes').

Notice is hereby given that DSM exercises its right to redeem all of the Notes early, in full, on the first Optional Redemption Date falling on 13 August 2019, pursuant to Condition 5(d) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at par including the interest accrued up to 13 August 2019. The last day of trading will be 8 August 2019.