ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
Royal DSM : DSM announces early redemption of the 300 million 1.75% bond maturing 13 November 2019

06/28/2019

Heerlen, NL, 28 Jun 2019 08:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the early redemption of the €300,000,000 1.75% Notes due 13 November 2019, issued under Prospectus dated 5 September 2013 of Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ISIN: XS0993228294) (the 'Notes').

Notice is hereby given that DSM exercises its right to redeem all of the Notes early, in full, on the first Optional Redemption Date falling on 13 August 2019, pursuant to Condition 5(d) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at par including the interest accrued up to 13 August 2019. The last day of trading will be 8 August 2019.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:15:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 307 M
EBIT 2019 1 147 M
Net income 2019 827 M
Debt 2019 1 095 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 22,24
P/E ratio 2020 19,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 19 694 M
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feike Sijbesma CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Géraldine Matchett Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Member-Supervisory Board
Victoria Franchetti Haynes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM51.95%21 394
BASF SE4.44%64 932
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.33%55 195
SASOL LIMITED-16.55%15 417
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.41%15 318
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG14.95%13 164
