Royal DSM : DSM discloses patent suit against Anhui Tiger in China for patent infringement

On 2 August 2018, DSM IP Assets BV and two related operating group companies, DSM Vitamins (Shanghai) Ltd. and DSM Vitamins Trading (Shanghai) Ltd. served a suit against Anhui Tiger in China for patent infringement. By their complaint, DSM seeks an injunction preventing Tiger from using an innovative, patented process for the 'environmentally friendly' manufacture of a key ingredient in Biotin. In addition, DSM seeks monetary damages that result from Tiger's infringement.

'Our business has always been focused on bringing new and innovative processes, advanced products and nutritional solutions to our customers in the animal and human micronutrient market. Developing and protecting intellectual property is a key component of our strategy to support our significant investments in that market. We are confident in the value and strength of our patent portfolio, and we will defend our intellectual property across the world when necessary. The present litigation underlines DSM's seriousness and confidence in enforcing its IP-rights.' comments Dr. Thomas Beck, Senior Vice President Innovation, DSM Nutritional Products.