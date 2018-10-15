Log in
ROYAL DSM

ROYAL DSM (DSM)
My previous session
Royal DSM : DSM expands India operations with the opening of second Animal Nutrition & Health premix plant

10/15/2018

With the aim of deepening DSM's connection to its Indian consumers, the new plant serves as a catalyst for growth in India, reinforcing DSM's strong ambitions for the country. The opening followed years of detailed research and analysis of the Indian market, with the objective of serving the market with solutions that are tailor-made for local needs.

India's growing needs

India's economic growth is accelerating rapidly and is pegged to be one of world's fastest growing economies. According to DSM's Animal Nutrition and Health, Business Unit Director for South Asia, Ravindra Vyawahare, the dynamism of the market was key to continued investment in India. With over 20 years in the region, the plant also marks an important milestone for in the development of DSM's presence in India.

'India is one of the world's largest and fastest growing economies. We see strong potential for growth in the animal premix industry The Jadcherla plant shows our willingness to support further development as it gives us far greater geographic reach and increases our production capacity to meet the growing industry demands,' he said.

Sustainable solutions to meet increased demand

The opening of the new premix facility signals DSM's commitment to develop its' operations in the country. As a purpose-led and performance driven company, DSM seeks to extend its presence in India with sustainable solutions that respect the environment and meet the specific needs of the Indian customers, thus creating greater value for the Indian market.

Commenting on the opening, David Blakemore, President, Animal Nutrition & Health for DSM said, 'The opening of this premix facility in India underlines our commitment to meeting the global feed industry's need for innovative and sustainable solutions through continuing investments in our production footprint to support the growing markets. The plant is an example of DSM's growing global presence, and its commitment to drive innovation building on its wealth of resources and capabilities and extensive understanding of customers' needs both in the country and globally.'

DSM draws on the latest science to provide flexibility to develop tailor-made solutions for the Indian market, leveraging its product portfolio and innovation capabilities to ensure customers extract maximum value from the solutions developed and produced locally. The plant is fully equipped with best-in-class safety, health and environment compliance systems and its design allows for additional capacity to accommodate for further growth in demand in the future.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:12:02 UTC
