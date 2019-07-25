Log in
Royal DSM

ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal DSM : DSM launches I AM Tomorrow Challenge to drive innovation in 3D printing

07/25/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Additive manufacturing is emerging as a more sustainable, transparent, and cost-effective way to manufacture products by reducing waste and minimizing transportation. DSM's team helped pioneer the additive manufacturing industry more than 25 years ago with its Somos® products. Today, the company actively collaborates and partners with companies across the 3D-printing value chain to unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing. The I AM Tomorrow Challenge aims to stimulate the digital ecosystem that could shape the future of additive manufacturing for decades to come.

'Digitalization will transform the world of manufacturing. By building an ecosystem of partners, we can work together to create tools that support 3D-printing design and production, helping our affiliates and customers create innovative new products in a more sustainable way. The I AM Tomorrow Challenge is a step toward a brighter future,'said Hugo da Silva, VP Additive Manufacturing DSM.

Startups and scaleups are encouraged to apply to the I AM Tomorrow Challenge by 8 August 2019. There is no cost to apply. Ten successful applicants will be invited to participate in the acceleration program, located at HighTechXL's campus in Eindhoven, as well as in Boston, Massachusetts (USA), which will consist of expert coaching sessions, master classes and exclusive networking opportunities. During the acceleration program, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division will work with DSM and partners to evaluate companies interested in participating and work towards the development of a platform which will provide end-to-end digital solutions for additive manufacturing.

For more information on the I AM Tomorrow Challenge, visit: https://iamtomorrowchallenge.com/

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 07:19:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 322 M
EBIT 2019 1 156 M
Net income 2019 837 M
Debt 2019 857 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 20 018 M
Chart ROYAL DSM
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 110,59  €
Last Close Price 115,65  €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feike Sijbesma CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Géraldine Matchett Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Member-Supervisory Board
Victoria Franchetti Haynes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM61.88%22 304
BASF SE5.73%65 394
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-30.90%55 487
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.28%15 041
SASOL LIMITED-21.71%14 891
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG23.95%13 953
