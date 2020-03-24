Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (16-20 March 2020)

Heerlen, NL, 24 Mar 2020 09:00 CET

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 239,127 of its own shares in the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020 at an average price of €89.77. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 2 March 2020, covering the commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends, as well as the ongoing repurchase of shares to complete the €1 billion share buy-back as announced on 21 March 2019. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.5 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under these programs since 2 March 2020 to date is 1,400,000 shares for a total consideration of €138 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 2 March 2020 '.