MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (17-21 February 2020)

02/25/2020 | 04:20am EST

Heerlen, NL, 25 Feb 2020 09:00 CET

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 183,602 of its own shares in the period from 17 February 2020 up to and including 21 February 2020 at an average price of €115.01. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 21 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.1 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 9,238,971 shares for a total consideration of €1.01 billion.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 14 March 2019'.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:18:04 UTC
