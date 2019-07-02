Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (24 - 28 June 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:28am EDT

Heerlen, NL, 02 Jul 2019 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 150,213 of its own shares in the period from 24 June 2019 up to and including 28 June 2019 at an average price of €108.69. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €16.3 million.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DSM
03:28aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (24 - 28 June 2019)
PU
07/01ROYAL DSM : DSM announces Kazunori Maruyama as President of DSM Japan
PU
06/28ROYAL DSM : DSM announces early redemption of the 300 million 1.75% bond maturi..
PU
06/26ROYAL DSM : DSM expands Skins® resins family to drive innovative silk-feel packa..
PU
06/25ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (17-21 June 2019)
PU
06/25ROYAL DSM : DSM introduces new resin to drive shift to waterborne coatings in co..
PU
06/20ROYAL DSM : TFL and DSM establish cooperation agreement to drive sustainable lea..
PU
06/18ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (10-14 June 2019)
PU
06/11ROYAL DSM : DSM invests in science-based innovation to address health and wellne..
PU
06/11ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 June 2019)
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 322 M
EBIT 2019 1 151 M
Net income 2019 833 M
Debt 2019 853 M
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 19 013 M
Chart ROYAL DSM
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 107  €
Last Close Price 110  €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feike Sijbesma CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Géraldine Matchett Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Member-Supervisory Board
Victoria Franchetti Haynes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM53.49%21 513
BASF SE5.89%66 772
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-29.17%56 212
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT14.27%15 834
SASOL LIMITED-17.32%15 671
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG18.67%13 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About