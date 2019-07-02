Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (24 - 28 June 2019)

Heerlen, NL, 02 Jul 2019 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 150,213 of its own shares in the period from 24 June 2019 up to and including 28 June 2019 at an average price of €108.69. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €16.3 million.