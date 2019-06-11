Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 June 2019)

Heerlen, NL, 11 Jun 2019 09:00 CEST
Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 206,267 of its own shares in the period from 3 June 2019 up to and including 7 June 2019 at an average price of €102.96. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.2 million.
Disclaimer
Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 07:52:02 UTC