Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 June 2019)

Heerlen, NL, 11 Jun 2019 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 206,267 of its own shares in the period from 3 June 2019 up to and including 7 June 2019 at an average price of €102.96. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.2 million.