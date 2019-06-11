Log in
ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 June 2019)

06/11/2019

Heerlen, NL, 11 Jun 2019 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 206,267 of its own shares in the period from 3 June 2019 up to and including 7 June 2019 at an average price of €102.96. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €21.2 million.

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 07:52:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 311 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 826 M
Debt 2019 1 095 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
P/E ratio 2020 18,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 18 895 M
