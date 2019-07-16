Royal DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (8 – 12 July 2019)

Heerlen, NL, 16 Jul 2019 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 19,871 of its own shares in the period from 8 July 2019 up to and including 12 July 2019 at an average price of €109.81. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €2.2 million.