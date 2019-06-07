Royal DSM : DSM strengthens its market-leading position in high-performance specialty polymers

The new production line will allow DSM to meet the growing demand for Arnitel high-performance ThermoPlastic Copolyesters (TPCs). These materials are known around the world for their unique combination of elasticity, high temperature resistance and mechanical properties, as well as excellent processing characteristics. What's more, Arnitel is increasingly being used as a lighter, greener alternative to conventional rubbers in automotive applications - reducing environmental impact and, ultimately, system costs.

The new production line underlines DSM's contribution to the economic development of the Drenthe region, in the Netherlands.

Lu Zhang, Global Business Director at DSM Engineering Plastics: 'We see increasing demand of Arnitel in various application areas including automotive, consumer and industrial. This capacity expansion shows DSM's commitment to our customers and industries we serve.'