Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM

(DSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal DSM : TFL and DSM establish cooperation agreement to drive sustainable leather finishes market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:19am EDT

The new partnership brings together DSM's long experience of using its science-based competences to research and develop sustainable coating solutions and TFL's expertise in application know how, and the deep understanding of the requirements for the leather industry, particular the automotive leather segment combines the strength of both companies. By partnering at different points in the value chain, DSM and TFL are able to further unlock the value of sustainable leather finishes and strengthen their respective market positions.

Above all, both companies share a strong commitment to use innovative technologies to deliver sustainable living solutions. Leather is a sustainable, natural product delivering unmatched performance to discerning customers. With the global leather finishing market already largely transformed to waterborne PUD systems, TFL and DSM are committed to developing next-generation sustainable PUD designs, based on renewable raw materials. In line with this, DSM Resins & Functional Materials has already committed to ensuring that, by 2030, at least 30% of the raw materials it sources are from a bio-based and/or recycled origin.

The new strategic partnership between TFL and DSM will focus to combine a more sustainable approach towards the leather finishing market while delivering even higher levels of aesthetic and functional performance. By combining TFL's deep knowledge of the formulation and application of leather finishes and the needs of major leather customers, with the PUD systems developed by DSM - which offer excellent durability, as well as strong mechanical and chemical resistance, a range of significantly enhanced and sustainable finishing coatings will be developed.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DSM
05:19aROYAL DSM : TFL and DSM establish cooperation agreement to drive sustainable lea..
PU
06/18ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (10-14 June 2019)
PU
06/11ROYAL DSM : DSM invests in science-based innovation to address health and wellne..
PU
06/11ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 June 2019)
PU
06/10ROYAL DSM : DSM broadens product offering for the biofuels industry
PU
06/07ROYAL DSM : DSM strengthens its market-leading position in high-performance spec..
PU
06/04ROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (27-31 May 2019)
PU
05/16Philips's Netherlands Operations Now Use Only Green Energy
DJ
05/13SRF : to sell engineering plastics business to DSM for Rs 320 cr
AQ
05/13SRF : Chemicals firm SRF to sell engineering plastics business for Rs 320 crore ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 311 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 826 M
Debt 2019 1 095 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
P/E ratio 2020 18,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 18 895 M
Chart ROYAL DSM
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 109 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feike Sijbesma CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Géraldine Matchett Chief Financial Officer
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Member-Supervisory Board
Victoria Franchetti Haynes Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM52.93%21 038
BASF SE2.98%61 133
DUPONTNEM0.00%56 983
SASOL LIMITED-14.80%15 963
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.99%12 412
FMC CORPORATION9.09%9 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About