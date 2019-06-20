Royal DSM : TFL and DSM establish cooperation agreement to drive sustainable leather finishes market

The new partnership brings together DSM's long experience of using its science-based competences to research and develop sustainable coating solutions and TFL's expertise in application know how, and the deep understanding of the requirements for the leather industry, particular the automotive leather segment combines the strength of both companies. By partnering at different points in the value chain, DSM and TFL are able to further unlock the value of sustainable leather finishes and strengthen their respective market positions.

Above all, both companies share a strong commitment to use innovative technologies to deliver sustainable living solutions. Leather is a sustainable, natural product delivering unmatched performance to discerning customers. With the global leather finishing market already largely transformed to waterborne PUD systems, TFL and DSM are committed to developing next-generation sustainable PUD designs, based on renewable raw materials. In line with this, DSM Resins & Functional Materials has already committed to ensuring that, by 2030, at least 30% of the raw materials it sources are from a bio-based and/or recycled origin.

The new strategic partnership between TFL and DSM will focus to combine a more sustainable approach towards the leather finishing market while delivering even higher levels of aesthetic and functional performance. By combining TFL's deep knowledge of the formulation and application of leather finishes and the needs of major leather customers, with the PUD systems developed by DSM - which offer excellent durability, as well as strong mechanical and chemical resistance, a range of significantly enhanced and sustainable finishing coatings will be developed.