Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM N.V.    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal DSM N : DSM and Avril complete creation of joint venture to develop plant-based protein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Construction begins on Dieppe site

The finalization of this partnership initiates a new phase of activity at the Dieppe industrial site, owned by Saipol, a subsidiary of the Avril Group. The site will be completely renovated to accommodate the new industrial complex with the support of the Normandy Region, the Dieppe Town Hall, the Port of Dieppe, and state services. The restart of activity on the site will create new job opportunities once construction is complete.

'This partnership with DSM is part of Avril's strategy to develop and conquer new markets, with the aim of structuring a new high-protein seed sector and thus contribute to increasing France's and Europe's protein self-sufficiency. This project, in line with our commitments, offers a new future for the Dieppe site, while repositioning it on a new activity that will bring growth and industrial sustainability,' said Jean-Philippe Puig, Chief Executive Officer of the Avril Group.

'With the global population continuing to grow and the demand for healthy and nutritious proteins on the rise, the world needs sustainable solutions. Our partnership with Avril enables the production of CanolaPRO™, a high-quality and nutritious protein that supports our customers to provide consumers around the world with better tasting, more enjoyable meat and dairy alternatives-in line with the market trends,' said Patrick Niels, President of DSM Food Specialties.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 14:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROYAL DSM N.V.
10:06aROYAL DSM N : DSM and Avril complete creation of joint venture to develop plant-..
PU
07/08ROYAL DSM N : DSM debuts integrated portfolio of solutions for winning plant-bas..
PU
07/01ROYAL DSM N : Appoints Zhou Tao (Joe) as DSM China President
PU
06/30ROYAL DSM N : DSM halves the carbon footprint of Akulon® PA6
PU
06/24ROYAL DSM N : DSM takes over part of Clariant's 3D printing business portfolio t..
PU
06/17ROYAL DSM N : DSM issues 1 billion long-term bonds to finance acquisition of Er..
PU
06/12ROYAL DSM N : DSM finalizes share repurchase to cover share plans and stock divi..
PU
06/12ROYAL DSM N : DSM to add world-leading animal nutrition and health specialty bus..
PU
06/02ROYAL DSM N : DSM introduces Again™, commercial carpet designed for circul..
PU
05/19ROYAL DSM N : Open collaborative platform UNITE4COVID launched to accelerate Cov..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 890 M 10 042 M 10 042 M
Net income 2020 754 M 852 M 852 M
Net Debt 2020 2 292 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 21 502 M 24 326 M 24 288 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 21 866
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 119,26 €
Last Close Price 126,65 €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Deputy Chairman
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.9.09%24 326
BASF SE-25.64%52 039
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.90%48 334
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-18.63%38 334
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-19.82%13 260
FMC CORPORATION-1.93%12 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group