Royal DSM N : DSM and Avril complete creation of joint venture to develop plant-based protein

Construction begins on Dieppe site



The finalization of this partnership initiates a new phase of activity at the Dieppe industrial site, owned by Saipol, a subsidiary of the Avril Group. The site will be completely renovated to accommodate the new industrial complex with the support of the Normandy Region, the Dieppe Town Hall, the Port of Dieppe, and state services. The restart of activity on the site will create new job opportunities once construction is complete.

'This partnership with DSM is part of Avril's strategy to develop and conquer new markets, with the aim of structuring a new high-protein seed sector and thus contribute to increasing France's and Europe's protein self-sufficiency. This project, in line with our commitments, offers a new future for the Dieppe site, while repositioning it on a new activity that will bring growth and industrial sustainability,' said Jean-Philippe Puig, Chief Executive Officer of the Avril Group.

'With the global population continuing to grow and the demand for healthy and nutritious proteins on the rise, the world needs sustainable solutions. Our partnership with Avril enables the production of CanolaPRO™, a high-quality and nutritious protein that supports our customers to provide consumers around the world with better tasting, more enjoyable meat and dairy alternatives-in line with the market trends,' said Patrick Niels, President of DSM Food Specialties.

