Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/10 03:59:56 pm
23.518 EUR   -0.68%
08:58pClimate activists invade BlackRock office in Paris
RE
12:40pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/08ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Saro-Wiwa's exoneration tops MOSOP's demand list
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Climate activists invade BlackRock office in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

Dozens of climate activists invaded U.S. asset manager BlackRock's office in central Paris on Monday, calling for the fund to pull out of fossil fuel investments.

Green activists from the campaign groups Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future managed to enter the building and to reach the fourth floor, where they graffitied walls.

"This company has a lot of influence in many sectors and we are trying to convey what we are asking for, we want to change this capitalistic system", Emilia, a 15-year-old Fridays for Future group member, said.

Activists wrote tags such as "I want to live" or "Murderers" on the walls and blocked the entrance with ropes and rolling office cabinets before riot police arrived.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violent intrusion and acts of vandalism in our offices," BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said in a statement.

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink warned company boards in January to step up efforts to tackle climate change or face increased wrath from investors concerned about the impact of unsustainable business practices on their future wealth.

In his annual letter to CEOs, Fink said his firm would exit investments that presented high sustainability-related risk, including thermal coal producers, as it participated in what he described as a "fundamental reshaping of finance".

Extinction Rebellion last month targeted energy group Royal Dutch Shell's headquarters in The Hague and McKinsey & Co's London office, and staged a demonstration at a Brussels car show at which 185 protesters were detained.

(Lucien Libert and Thierry Chiarello; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
08:58pClimate activists invade BlackRock office in Paris
RE
12:40pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/08ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Saro-Wiwa's exoneration tops MOSOP's demand list
AQ
02/07Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/07Ecopetrol, Shell team up in three blocks in Colombian Caribbean
RE
02/07ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
02/07ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication of Prospectus Supplement
AQ
02/06Shell to build its first solar farm in Australia
RE
02/06Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
02/06Total beats quarterly forecasts despite low oil price, raises payout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 345 B
EBIT 2020 33 181 M
Net income 2020 18 631 M
Debt 2020 74 264 M
Yield 2020 7,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,05  $
Last Close Price 25,62  $
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-10.26%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-11.28%141 186
TOTAL-9.40%128 087
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.91%92 153
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-2.28%80 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group