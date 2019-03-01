Log in
Correction to Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal

0
03/01/2019 | 10:56am EST

In December, as part of a related proceeding, a Milan judge stated that Shell and Eni were "fully aware" that part of their payments for the oil tender would be used for kickbacks to Nigerian politicians and officials. "Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal," at 09.28 ET, incorrectly stated that the judge's statement was part of the ongoing trial of Shell and Eni in Italy in the 10th paragraph. (March 1, 2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.37% 15.166 End-of-day quote.10.31%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.05% 27.405 Delayed Quote.6.92%
WTI -1.22% 56.42 Delayed Quote.23.37%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 360 B
EBIT 2019 33 649 M
Net income 2019 22 790 M
Debt 2019 54 274 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 256 B
