Correction to Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal

In December, as part of a related proceeding, a Milan judge stated that Shell and Eni were "fully aware" that part of their payments for the oil tender would be used for kickbacks to Nigerian politicians and officials. "Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal," at 09.28 ET, incorrectly stated that the judge's statement was part of the ongoing trial of Shell and Eni in Italy in the 10th paragraph. (March 1, 2019)