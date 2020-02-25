Log in
Director/PDMR Shareholdings

02/25/2020 | 09:08am EST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 25, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares.  Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares delivered
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 24, 2020RDSA9,521
Jessica UhlFebruary 24, 2020RDSA5,951
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 24, 2020RDSA4,142
Ronan CassidyFebruary 24, 2020RDSB4,243
Donny Ching February 24, 2020RDSA4,058
Wael SawanFebruary 24, 2020RDSA2,040
Maarten WetselaarFebruary 24, 2020RDSA4,249

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
               
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
               
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
               
ENQUIRIES         
               
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume9,521
Total216,507.54
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
9,521
22.74
216,507.54
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume5,951
Total135,325.74
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

5,951
22.74
135,325.74

Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume4,142
Total94,189.08
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		4,142
22.74
94,189.08
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price18.86
Volume4,243
Total80,022.98
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

4,243
18.86
80,022.98

Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionLondon




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume4,058
Total92,278.92
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		4,058
22.74
92,278.92
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume2,040
Total46,389.60
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

2,040
22.74
46,389.60
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
.
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price22.74
Volume4,249
Total96,622.26
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		4,249
22.74
96,622.26
Date of transaction 24/02/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


© GlobeNewswire 2020
