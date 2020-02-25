Director/PDMR Shareholdings

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
February 25, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of shares delivered
Ben van Beurden
February 24, 2020
RDSA
9,521
Jessica Uhl
February 24, 2020
RDSA
5,951
Harry Brekelmans
February 24, 2020
RDSA
4,142
Ronan Cassidy
February 24, 2020
RDSB
4,243
Donny Ching
February 24, 2020
RDSA
4,058
Wael Sawan
February 24, 2020
RDSA
2,040
Maarten Wetselaar
February 24, 2020
RDSA
4,249
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
22.74
Volume
9,521
Total
216,507.54
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
9,521 22.74 216,507.54
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
22.74
Volume
5,951
Total
135,325.74
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
5,951 22.74 135,325.74
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
22.74
Volume
4,142
Total
94,189.08
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
4,142 22.74 94,189.08
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
GBP
Price
18.86
Volume
4,243
Total
80,022.98
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
4,243 18.86 80,022.98
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
22.74
Volume
4,058
Total
92,278.92
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
4,058 22.74 92,278.92
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency
EUR
Price
22.74
Volume
2,040
Total
46,389.60
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
2,040 22.74 46,389.60
Date of transaction
24/02/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor