Royal Dutch Shell

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
News 
News

Nigerian National Petroleum, JV Partners Disburse $360 Million for Ogoniland Cleanup

02/18/2020 | 04:28am EST

By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

IBADAN, Nigeria-The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. said that $360 million has been disbursed toward the cleanup of Ogoniland in the country's oil-producing Niger Delta.

NNPC and its joint venture partners --Shell, Total, and Eni--disbursed the amount following a study by the United Nations on the damage caused by years of oil spills in Ogoniland during prospecting by international companies.

Local residents had for several years protested the pollution of the territory.

"Funding was not the challenge of the Ogoniland clean-up project, the NNPC and its JV partners were up to date in their financial remittance to the clean-up project fund," said Roland Ewubare, NNPC's chief operating officer for upstream, during a presentation to a committee of the Nigerian House of Representatives.

"Ogoni cleanup is a massive issue and NNPC and its JV partners are ready to fund the project as prescribed by the UNEP report. We have so far disbursed $360 million out of the $900 million recommended", he added.

Oil was struck in Ogoniland in 1958 and international attention focused on the territory after the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People organized protests and armed struggle against the government and oil companies.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-20 0427ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -1.15% 12.874 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.67% 56.58 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.90% 23.18 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
TOTAL -1.22% 44.655 Real-time Quote.-8.12%
WTI -1.52% 51.16 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
