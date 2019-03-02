Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 03/01 11:35:41 am
27.335 EUR   -0.35%
02:48aNigerian Oil Deal Entangles Shell -- WSJ
DJ
12:38aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : LNG demand to rise by 35 million tons in 2019
AQ
03/01Correction to Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nigerian Oil Deal Entangles Shell -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected to face prosecution in the Netherlands on criminal charges connected to a 2011 Nigerian oil deal, the company said Friday, the latest twist in one of the oil industry's biggest bribery scandals.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant said in a short statement that the Dutch public prosecutor's office was preparing to prosecute the company for charges "directly or indirectly" connected to a 2011 oil tender.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service said that it had concluded through its investigation of Shell that there were prosecutable offenses. "We are not yet able to make any announcements about the further course of the case at the moment," a spokeswoman for the prosecution service said.

The likely prosecution stems from a $1.3 billion deal jointly made by Shell and Italian rival Eni SpA to develop an oil field in the waters off Nigeria's coast. The companies had acquired the field, known as OPL245, from a company owned by former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete. The deal quickly fell apart and the field remains undeveloped.

Shell and Eni have denied wrongdoing in previous cases related to the deal.

Shell declined to comment beyond its statement on the expected Dutch case. In a statement Friday, Eni said it isn't under investigation by Dutch authorities and continues to deny all wrongdoing in connection with the 2011 deal.

The move by Dutch prosecutors comes on the heels of an ongoing corruption case against Shell and Eni being brought by Italian prosecutors related to the OPL245 deal. Italian officials had alleged that Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi and the other executives at both Shell and state-backed Eni knew most of the $1.3 billion the companies paid to the Nigerian government to acquire the drilling rights for OPL245 would be distributed as bribes.

The Shell executives, who have been indicted, are no longer employed by the company and no other Shell executives are on trial in Milan.

Italian prosecutors also said Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian president at the time of the deal, received part of the kickbacks. Mr. Jonathan has denied involvement.

Shell and Eni denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations made in the Italian trial.

In December, as part of a related proceeding, a Milan judge stated that Shell and Eni were "fully aware" that part of their payments for the oil tender would be used for kickbacks to Nigerian politicians and officials. Prosecutors had alleged that around $1.1 billion of the $1.3 billion paid for the oil field was distributed to agents and middlemen.

The Italian judge's statement came three months after the court found two middlemen -- Nigerian Emeka Obi and Italian Gianluca Di Nardo -- guilty of international corruption, sentencing them to four-year prison sentences. The main Italian case targeting Shell and Eni is ongoing.

The companies have also faced potential legal challenges in Nigeria, where the country's financial crimes watchdog has threatened to strip the companies of their claim to the oil field.

Corrections & Amplifications In December, as part of a related proceeding, a Milan judge stated that Shell and Eni were "fully aware" that part of their payments for the oil tender would be used for kickbacks to Nigerian politicians and officials. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the Milan judge made the statement as part of the ongoing trial of Shell and Eni in Italy. (March, 1, 2019)

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.84% 15.038 End-of-day quote.9.38%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.35% 27.335 Delayed Quote.6.55%
WTI -2.57% 55.72 Delayed Quote.25.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
02:48aNigerian Oil Deal Entangles Shell -- WSJ
DJ
02:38aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell to be Prosecuted for Bribery in Nigeria
AQ
02:34a$1.3BN MALABU OIL SCANDAL : Shell Faces Fresh Criminal Charges in Netherlands
AQ
12:38aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : LNG demand to rise by 35 million tons in 2019
AQ
03/01ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell confirms DPP's investigation of OPL-245 deal
AQ
03/01Correction to Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal
DJ
03/01ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dutch Public Prosecution Service Takes Shell Subsidiary to C..
DJ
03/01ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Queensland approves Arrow Energys $7.1bn Surat Gas Project
AQ
03/01Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal--Update
DJ
03/01ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell inducts 30 graduates for internship
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 360 B
EBIT 2019 33 649 M
Net income 2019 22 790 M
Debt 2019 54 274 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.55%255 987
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.60%203 232
TOTAL8.00%150 145
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.12%99 865
EQUINOR ASA4.68%75 145
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 082
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.