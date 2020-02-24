Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/24 12:03:23 pm
21.888 EUR   -3.73%
11:44aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major -2-
DJ
11:44aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Notification Of Major Shareholdings
DJ
11:29aNotification of Major Shareholdings
GL
Notification of Major Shareholdings

02/24/2020 | 11:29am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Royal Dutch Shell plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameThe Capital Group Companies, Inc ("CGC")
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:20 February 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):21 February 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.9825%0.0089%4.9914%7,846,342,663
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		5.0017%0.0000%5.0017% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
A Ordinary
GB00B03MLX29		 31,948,156 0.4072%
A ADR
US7802592060		 10,533,846 0.1343%
B Ordinary
GB00B03MM408		 166,464,737 2.1216%
B ADR
US7802591070		 182,696,738 2.3284%
SUBTOTAL 8. A391,643,4774.9914%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A    
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A     
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Holdings by CG Management companies are set out below:		   
- Capital Bank & Trust Company2   
- Capital International, Inc.1   
- Capital International Limited1   
- Capital International Sàrl1   
- Capital Research and Management Company2   
    
1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.
2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (“CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients.  CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors.  CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies (“CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K.  CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients.  CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

 

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account.  Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.


Place of completionLos Angeles, CA, USA
Date of completion21 February 2020 (Capital Group)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
020 7934 2584

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Major Shareholding Notifications


© GlobeNewswire 2020
