Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

8 November 2019

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2027 Notes Final Terms") relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of €1,000,000,000 0.125 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2027 (the "2027 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme

Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2031 Notes Final Terms") relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of €1,000,000,000 0.500 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2031 (the "2031 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme

Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2039 Notes Final Terms") relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of €1,000,000,000 0.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2039 (the "2039 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme

The 2027 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2027 Notes, the 2031 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2031 Notes and the 2039 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2039 Notes. Each Final Terms must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019 (the "Information Memorandum") as supplemented by the first supplement dated 23 October 2019 and the second supplement dated 31 October 2019 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Guarantor) and the offer of the 2027 Notes, the 2031 Notes and the 2039 Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Information Memorandum and the relevant Final Terms.

The Final Terms have been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority. The Final Terms have been attached for reference.

The Final Terms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

This publication does not constitute an offering of the securities described in the Information Memorandum for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

