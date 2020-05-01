Log in
05/01/2020

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

1 May 2020

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 30 April 2020

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the three month period ended 31 March 2020

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019, as supplemented by the first supplement dated 23 October 2019, the second supplement dated 31 October 2019, the third supplement dated 5 February 2020, the fourth supplement dated 18 March 2020 and the fifth supplement dated 1 April 2020, relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded.  Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports.html  

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the three month period ended 31 March 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results.html

Prospectus Supplement dated 30 April 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.   

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 237 B
EBIT 2020 9 667 M
Net income 2020 2 582 M
Debt 2020 77 240 M
Yield 2020 11,3%
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 129 B
