ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell : 14 Sep 2018

09/14/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

Transaction in Own Shares

September 14, 2018

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on September 14, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues: 

Date of       Number of "A" Highest price Lowest price Volume        Venue
purchase      shares        paid:         paid:        weighted
              purchased     (GBp)         (GBp)        average price
                                                       paid per
                                                       share
                                                       (GBp)

September 14,    837,918       2483.00      2468.00       2474.43        LSE
    2018

September 14,    149,227       2482.50      2468.00       2474.42    Cboe Europe
    2018                                                              Equities
                                                                        (BXE)

September 14,    137,029       2483.00      2468.00       2474.46    Cboe Europe
    2018                                                              Equities
                                                                        (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1409181702-F5E5_2018-09-14_transaction_in_own_shares_CC.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 16:17:01 UTC
