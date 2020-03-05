Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-

03/05/2020 | 06:36am EST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                      Harry 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                    Brekelmans 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                      Projects and Technology Director 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under 
Nature of the transaction           the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                               NIL 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                              90,451 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                            N/A 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            90,451 
 Price                             NIL 
 Total                             N/A 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              March 4, 2020 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                     Ronan 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Last Name(s)                                     Cassidy 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                 Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                         B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MM408 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
                                 Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under 
Nature of the transaction           the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Currency                                           GBP 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Price                                              NIL 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Volume                                                              75,875 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Total                           N/A 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                           75,875 
 Price                            NIL 
 Total                            N/A 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Date of transaction             March 4, 2020 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Place of transaction            Outside a trading venue 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                       Donny 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Ching 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                                Legal Director 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                               65,125 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             65,125 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 4, 2020 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                       Wael 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Sawan 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-20 0635ET
