Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Harry ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Brekelmans ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Projects and Technology Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 90,451 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 90,451 Price NIL Total N/A ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 4, 2020 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Ronan ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Last Name(s) Cassidy ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Identification Code GB00B03MM408 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Currency GBP ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Price NIL ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Volume 75,875 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Total N/A ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Aggregated information Volume 75,875 Price NIL Total N/A ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Date of transaction March 4, 2020 ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Donny -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Ching -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Legal Director -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 65,125 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 65,125 Price NIL Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 4, 2020 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Wael -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Sawan -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

