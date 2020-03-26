Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

First Name(s) Ronan ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Cassidy ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MM408 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency GBP ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 10.88 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 4,084.50 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 44,439.36 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 4,084.50 Price 10.88 Total 44,439.36 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction London ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Donny ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Ching ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Legal Director ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 3,981.75 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 56,899.21 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 3,981.75 Price 14.29 Total 56,899.21 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Wael ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Sawan ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Upstream Director ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 1,671.60 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 23,887.16 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 1,671.60 Price 14.29 Total 23,887.16 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------

