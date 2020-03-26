Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 10.88
Volume 4,084.50
Total 44,439.36
Aggregated information
Volume 4,084.50
Price 10.88
Total 44,439.36
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
Place of transaction London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 14.29
Volume 3,981.75
Total 56,899.21
Aggregated information
Volume 3,981.75
Price 14.29
Total 56,899.21
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 14.29
Volume 1,671.60
Total 23,887.16
Aggregated information
Volume 1,671.60
Price 14.29
Total 23,887.16
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
