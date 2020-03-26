Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-

03/26/2020
First Name(s)                                       Ronan 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                       Cassidy 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                   Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MM408 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
                               Dividend shares in respect of shares previously 
                                   delivered under the annual bonus and/or 
                                   shares previously vested under employee 
Nature of the transaction       share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             GBP 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                    10.88 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                4,084.50 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                                44,439.36 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                          4,084.50 
 Price                           10.88 
 Total                           44,439.36 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction            23/03/2020 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction           London 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
First Name(s)                                       Donny 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Ching 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                                Legal Director 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
                               Dividend shares in respect of shares previously 
                                   delivered under the annual bonus and/or 
                                   shares previously vested under employee 
Nature of the transaction       share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                    14.29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                3,981.75 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                                56,899.21 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                          3,981.75 
 Price                           14.29 
 Total                           56,899.21 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction            23/03/2020 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction           Amsterdam 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
First Name(s)                                       Wael 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Sawan 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                               Upstream Director 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
                               Dividend shares in respect of shares previously 
                                   delivered under the annual bonus and/or 
                                   shares previously vested under employee 
Nature of the transaction       share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                    14.29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                1,671.60 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                                23,887.16 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                          1,671.60 
 Price                           14.29 
 Total                           23,887.16 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction            23/03/2020 
-----------------------------  -----------------------------------------------

