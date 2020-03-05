Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 75,979
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume 75,979
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 31,206
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume 31,206
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 90,451
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume 90,451
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
