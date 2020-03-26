Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Huibert ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Vigeveno ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Downstream Director ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 590.92 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 8,444.25 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 590.92 Price 14.29 Total 8,444.25 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Maarten ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Wetselaar ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 598.43 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 8,551.56 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 598.43 Price 14.29 Total 8,551.56 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------