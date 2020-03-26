Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

Place of transaction Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Price 14.29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Volume 590.92
Total 8,444.25
Aggregated information
Volume 590.92
Price 14.29
Total 8,444.25
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Price 14.29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Volume 598.43
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Total 8,551.56
Aggregated information
Volume 598.43
Price 14.29
Total 8,551.56
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Amsterdam
