Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

03/16/2020 | 11:42am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   March 16, 2020 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                       Gerard 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                        Kleisterlee 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                     Non-executive Director 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/amendments     Initial notification 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity             Royal Dutch Shell plc 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier code        21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, 
 (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial        A Ordinary shares with a nominal 
instrument                           value of EUR0.07 each 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                 GB00B03MLX29 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Nature of the transaction           Purchase of shares 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Currency                            Euro 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Price (Average)                                                        EUR13.701 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                    10,000 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                              EUR137,007.00 
----------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Shares were PURCHASED in batches 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                           Batch 1        Batch 2         Batch 3        Batch 4 
-----------------  ---------------  -------------  --------------  ------------- 
Volume                       2,062          3,738           2,838          1,362 
-----------------  ---------------  -------------  --------------  ------------- 
Price                    EUR13.698       EUR13.70       EUR13.702      EUR13.704 
-----------------  ---------------  -------------  --------------  ------------- 
Total                 EUR28,245.28   EUR51,210.60    EUR38,886.28   EUR18,664.85 
-----------------  ---------------  -------------  --------------  ------------- 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: +31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034

