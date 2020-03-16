Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES March 16, 2020 This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Gerard ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Kleisterlee ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Non-executive Director ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Initial notification/amendments Initial notification ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial A Ordinary shares with a nominal instrument value of EUR0.07 each ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Currency Euro ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Price (Average) EUR13.701 ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Volume 10,000 ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total EUR137,007.00 ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Shares were PURCHASED in batches -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4 ----------------- --------------- ------------- -------------- ------------- Volume 2,062 3,738 2,838 1,362 ----------------- --------------- ------------- -------------- ------------- Price EUR13.698 EUR13.70 EUR13.702 EUR13.704 ----------------- --------------- ------------- -------------- ------------- Total EUR28,245.28 EUR51,210.60 EUR38,886.28 EUR18,664.85 ----------------- --------------- ------------- -------------- ------------- Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: +31 70 377 4540 United States: +1 832 337 2034