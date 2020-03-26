Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES March 26, 2020 Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 23, 2020 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ( https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yttrlKCGOUnZ1v_p52KKEkkD0NXgOR-bWcpdC8cPOzgRxMDpiNp3qpx9ng5a6N1mey5Ywk1O6WmG0xdpeqcLoqOdb6k3rK41Rw4LRh904rjnjvxbnx1pYP8v5G44Utzm www.shell.com/annualreport). Purchase Share Number of dividend price per PDMR Date Acquired Type shares acquired Share ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Jessica Uhl 23 March 2020 RDSA 662.94 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Harry Brekelmans 23 March 2020 RDSA 2,959.63 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Ronan Cassidy 23 March 2020 RDSB 4,084.50 GBP 10.88 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Donny Ching 23 March 2020 RDSA 3,981.75 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Wael Sawan 23 March 2020 RDSA 1,671.60 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Huibert Vigeveno 23 March 2020 RDSA 590.92 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- Maarten Wetselaar 23 March 2020 RDSA 598.43 EUR 14.29 ------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ---------- The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 United States: +1 832 337 2034 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Jessica ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Uhl ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Chief Financial Officer ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 662.94 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 9,473.41 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 662.94 Price 14.29 Total 9,473.41 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First Name(s) Harry ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Brekelmans ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position/status Projects & Technology Director ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Currency EUR ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Price 14.29 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Volume 2,959.63 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Total 42,293.11 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 2,959.63 Price 14.29 Total 42,293.11 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Date of transaction 23/03/2020 ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Place of transaction Amsterdam ----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-20 0721ET