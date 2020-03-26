Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
March 26, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following
the payment of the interim dividend on March 23, 2020 in respect of the
fourth quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares
previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares
previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan
Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc
Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yttrlKCGOUnZ1v_p52KKEkkD0NXgOR-bWcpdC8cPOzgRxMDpiNp3qpx9ng5a6N1mey5Ywk1O6WmG0xdpeqcLoqOdb6k3rK41Rw4LRh904rjnjvxbnx1pYP8v5G44Utzm
www.shell.com/annualreport).
Purchase
Share Number of dividend price per
PDMR Date Acquired Type shares acquired Share
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Jessica Uhl 23 March 2020 RDSA 662.94 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Harry Brekelmans 23 March 2020 RDSA 2,959.63 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Ronan Cassidy 23 March 2020 RDSB 4,084.50 GBP 10.88
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Donny Ching 23 March 2020 RDSA 3,981.75 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Wael Sawan 23 March 2020 RDSA 1,671.60 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Huibert Vigeveno 23 March 2020 RDSA 590.92 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
Maarten Wetselaar 23 March 2020 RDSA 598.43 EUR 14.29
------------------ -------------- ------ ------------------ ----------
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Jessica
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Uhl
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Currency EUR
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Price 14.29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Volume 662.94
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Total 9,473.41
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 662.94
Price 14.29
Total 9,473.41
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Amsterdam
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Harry
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously
delivered under the annual bonus and/or
shares previously vested under employee
Nature of the transaction share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Currency EUR
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Price 14.29
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Volume 2,959.63
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Total 42,293.11
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 2,959.63
Price 14.29
Total 42,293.11
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Date of transaction 23/03/2020
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Amsterdam
----------------------------- -----------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
03-26-20 0721ET