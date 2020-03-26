Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
03/26 07:55:52 am
15.135 EUR   -5.90%
07:22aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
07:22aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
03/25ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

03/26/2020 | 07:22am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   March 26, 2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following 
the payment of the interim dividend on March 23, 2020 in respect of the 
fourth quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares 
previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares 
previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan 
Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc 
Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 ( 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yttrlKCGOUnZ1v_p52KKEkkD0NXgOR-bWcpdC8cPOzgRxMDpiNp3qpx9ng5a6N1mey5Ywk1O6WmG0xdpeqcLoqOdb6k3rK41Rw4LRh904rjnjvxbnx1pYP8v5G44Utzm 
www.shell.com/annualreport). 
 
 
 
 
                                                                 Purchase 
                                    Share   Number of dividend   price per 
PDMR                Date Acquired    Type     shares acquired      Share 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Jessica Uhl         23 March 2020   RDSA                662.94   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Harry Brekelmans    23 March 2020   RDSA              2,959.63   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Ronan Cassidy       23 March 2020   RDSB              4,084.50   GBP 10.88 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Donny Ching         23 March 2020   RDSA              3,981.75   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Wael Sawan          23 March 2020   RDSA              1,671.60   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Huibert Vigeveno    23 March 2020   RDSA                590.92   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
Maarten Wetselaar   23 March 2020   RDSA                598.43   EUR 14.29 
------------------  --------------  ------  ------------------  ---------- 
 
   The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
 
 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
First Name(s)                                      Jessica 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                         Uhl 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                            Chief Financial Officer 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
                               Dividend shares in respect of shares previously 
                                   delivered under the annual bonus and/or 
                                   shares previously vested under employee 
Nature of the transaction       share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                    14.29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                  662.94 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                                 9,473.41 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                          662.94 
 Price                           14.29 
 Total                           9,473.41 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction            23/03/2020 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction           Amsterdam 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
First Name(s)                                       Harry 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                     Brekelmans 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Position/status                        Projects & Technology Director 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
                               Dividend shares in respect of shares previously 
                                   delivered under the annual bonus and/or 
                                   shares previously vested under employee 
Nature of the transaction       share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Price                                                                    14.29 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                2,959.63 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Total                                                                42,293.11 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                          2,959.63 
 Price                           14.29 
 Total                           42,293.11 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction            23/03/2020 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction           Amsterdam 
-----------------------------  ----------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-20 0721ET
