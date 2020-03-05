Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -4

Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier
code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Currency EUR
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Price NIL
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Volume 57,980
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Total N/A
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 57,980
Price NIL
Total N/A
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Harry
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Currency EUR
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Price NIL
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Volume 19,569
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Total N/A
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 19,569
Price NIL
Total N/A
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Ronan
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Cassidy
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial
instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under
Nature of the transaction the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Currency GBP
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Price NIL
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Volume 14,925
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Total N/A
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 14,925
Price NIL
Total N/A
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue
------------------------------ ------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Donny
-------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Last Name(s) Ching
-------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Legal Director
-------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
Initial notification/
amendment Initial notification
-------------------------------- -----------------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
