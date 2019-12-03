Royal Dutch Shell : EDF Renewables, Shell Sign Solar Power Purchase Agreement

By Michael Dabaie

EDF Renewables North America and Shell Energy North America (US) L.P. said they signed a 15-year solar power purchase agreement.

The agreement is for a 132-megawatt tranche of the Palen Solar site in California, known as Maverick 7 Solar Project.

The project expects to deliver electricity by the end of 2021, the companies said. Palen Solar has a total of 500 MW of solar capacity, EDF said.

Shell will also purchase 100% of the environmental attributes, including the renewable energy credits and capacity.

Shell and EDF Renewables unveiled a power purchase agreement for another tranche of the Palen Solar Project in 2018.

