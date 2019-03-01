Royal Dutch Shell Faces Prosecution in the Netherlands

By Adria Calatayud



Royal Dutch Shell PLC is facing prosecution in the Netherlands related to a 2011 settlement of disputes over a Nigerian oil bloc called OPL 245, the company said Friday.

The oil giant said it has been informed that the Dutch Public Prosecutor's Office is preparing to prosecute the company for criminal charges directly or indirectly related to the 2011 Nigeria settlement. The prosecutor is nearing the conclusion of an investigation on the matter, the company said.

Shell and Italian rival ENI acquired the Nigerian license in 2011.

The OPL 245 bloc is also subject of prosecution in Italy, and in December the government of Nigeria filed a $1.09 billion claim against Shell and ENI in London, alleging that both companies engaged in bribery and unlawful conspiracy.

Shell and ENI have both previously denied wrongdoing.

