Royal Dutch Shell : First quarter 2020 results – April 30, 2020

CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter 2019.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5 billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation.