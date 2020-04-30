Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
04/30 02:31:40 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
Royal Dutch Shell : First quarter 2020 results – April 30, 2020

04/30/2020 | 02:13am EDT

CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter 2019.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5 billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation.

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 06:12:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 234 B
EBIT 2020 9 264 M
Net income 2020 4 161 M
Debt 2020 79 537 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 143 B
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,79  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.96%143 213
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.65%1 632 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%107 207
TOTAL S.A.-31.26%91 467
GAZPROM2.09%57 916
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-36.88%46 012
Categories
