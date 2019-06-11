Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Libra Consortium takes final investment decision on Mero-2 FPSO in Brazil's pre-salt

06/11/2019

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Press Release 'Shell', 'Shell Group' and 'Royal Dutch Shell' are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', 'Shell subsidiaries' and 'Shell companies' as used in this Press Release refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as 'joint ventures' and 'joint operations', respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as 'associates'. The term 'Shell interest' is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'aim', 'ambition', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', 'schedule', ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Press Release , including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Press Release , 11 June 2019. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release .

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Press Release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 22:33:07 UTC
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
06:34pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Libra Consortium takes final investment decision on Mero-2 F..
PU
04:44pShell to Sell California Refinery to PBF Energy for $1 Billion
DJ
12:04pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : first quarter 2019 Euro And GBP equivalent dividend payments
PU
11:15aShell's Floating LNG Plant Gives An Economic Boost -- ESG Insight
DJ
11:11aShell Starts Shipments from Floating LNG Project -- ESG Insight
DJ
10:42aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Royal Dutch Shell plc - First LNG Cargo shipped from Pre..
AQ
09:28aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Fed Govt Sues NNPC, Agip, Shell, NPDC
AQ
05:33aCLIMATE CHANGE : the difference business can make
PU
06/10Shell's Floating LNG Project Ships First Cargo
DJ
06/10ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : First LNG Cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG
PU
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 366 B
EBIT 2019 36 174 M
Net income 2019 22 206 M
Debt 2019 63 456 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
P/E ratio 2020 10,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 260 B
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,2 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.03%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-2.22%178 973
TOTAL4.48%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.50%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)60.89%85 352
GAZPROM PAO--.--%85 352
