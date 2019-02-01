Royal Dutch Shell : Production Begins at Brazil Offshore Project

By Carlo Martuscelli

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Friday that it has begun production at the Lula North deep-water project in Brazil with its consortium partners.

The energy company has a 25% stake in the consortium operating the project. Production at Lula North is processed by a floating storage-and-production vessel designed to process up to 150,000 barrels of oil, as well as 6 million meters of natural gas a day, Shell said.

