ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell : Production Begins at Brazil Offshore Project

02/01/2019 | 12:40pm EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Friday that it has begun production at the Lula North deep-water project in Brazil with its consortium partners.

The energy company has a 25% stake in the consortium operating the project. Production at Lula North is processed by a floating storage-and-production vessel designed to process up to 150,000 barrels of oil, as well as 6 million meters of natural gas a day, Shell said.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.44% 27.2 Delayed Quote.5.55%
WTI 1.93% 54.88 Delayed Quote.19.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 355 B
EBIT 2019 34 233 M
Net income 2019 26 453 M
Debt 2019 55 048 M
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,11
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 254 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.55%254 426
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.55%189 507
TOTAL3.90%145 476
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.96%99 762
EQUINOR4.93%76 414
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 706
