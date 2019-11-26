Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/26 04:14:16 am
26.628 EUR   -0.16%
03:53aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Projects and Technology Open House presentation
PU
11/25Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/25ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Projects and Technology Open House presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:53am EST

The Projects & Technology Open House day has been designed to:

  • Gain better understanding of Shell Projects & Technology's differentiated capabilities. This includes world class capital efficiency, asset support, technology and products
  • Hear new disclosures related to the performance of Shell Projects and Technology
  • Engage in open and focused dialogue with the Shell Projects & Technology Leadership Team

Harry Brekelmans was joined by presenters Markus Droll, EVP Projects and Engineering; Fabian Ziegler, EVP Contract and Procurement; Yuri Sebregts, EVP Technology; Daniel Jeavons, General Manager Data Science supported by John Gallagher, EVP Wells, Ruth Lovering, EVP HR, Graham Henley, VP Engineering and Asset Support, Frank Lemmink, VP Finance and Harry de Grijs, VP CIO.

Project & Technology Open House Booklet

Project & Technology Open House Director Speech

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
03:53aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Projects and Technology Open House presentation
PU
11/25Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/25ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
11/25Saudi Aramco meets ADIA, Abu Dhabi funds in IPO pitch - sources
RE
11/25Shell to continue search in renewables after losing Eneco tender
RE
11/22Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : We'll Remain At the Forefront of Indigenising Industry Skill..
AQ
11/21Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/20Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/20Global refiners raise cleaner shipping fuel output ahead of IMO 2020
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 353 B
EBIT 2019 32 268 M
Net income 2019 19 819 M
Debt 2019 69 449 M
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,45  $
Last Close Price 29,37  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.96%231 130
TOTAL5.97%143 095
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-22.98%138 941
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS31.83%97 402
GAZPROM PAO--.--%87 154
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY14.21%74 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group