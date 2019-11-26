Royal Dutch Shell : Projects and Technology Open House presentation

The Projects & Technology Open House day has been designed to:

Gain better understanding of Shell Projects & Technology's differentiated capabilities. This includes world class capital efficiency, asset support, technology and products

Hear new disclosures related to the performance of Shell Projects and Technology

Engage in open and focused dialogue with the Shell Projects & Technology Leadership Team

Harry Brekelmans was joined by presenters Markus Droll, EVP Projects and Engineering; Fabian Ziegler, EVP Contract and Procurement; Yuri Sebregts, EVP Technology; Daniel Jeavons, General Manager Data Science supported by John Gallagher, EVP Wells, Ruth Lovering, EVP HR, Graham Henley, VP Engineering and Asset Support, Frank Lemmink, VP Finance and Harry de Grijs, VP CIO.

Project & Technology Open House Booklet

Project & Technology Open House Director Speech