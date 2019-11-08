Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/08 07:01:20 am
27.195 EUR   -0.17%
06:47aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Final Terms
DJ
06:32aPublication of Final Terms
GL
02:48aLVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Publication Of Final Terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:47am EST
TIDMRDSA 
 
 
   Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   8 November 2019 
 
   Publication of Final Terms 
 
   The following Final Terms are available for viewing: 
 
   Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2027 Notes Final Terms") 
relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of 
EUR1,000,000,000 0.125 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2027 
(the "2027 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities 
Programme 
 
   Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2031 Notes Final Terms") 
relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of 
EUR1,000,000,000 0.500 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2031 
(the "2031 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities 
Programme 
 
   Final Terms dated 7 November 2019 (the "2039 Notes Final Terms") 
relating to the issue by Shell International Finance B.V. of 
EUR1,000,000,000 0.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 8 November 2039 
(the "2039 Notes") pursuant to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities 
Programme 
 
   The 2027 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2027 Notes, 
the 2031 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2031 Notes and 
the 2039 Notes Final Terms contain the final terms of the 2039 Notes. 
Each Final Terms must be read in conjunction with the Information 
Memorandum dated 19 July 2019 (the "Information Memorandum") as 
supplemented by the first supplement dated 23 October 2019 and the 
second supplement dated 31 October 2019 relating to the Programme.  The 
Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of 
Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded.  Full 
information on Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal 
Dutch Shell plc (as Guarantor) and the offer of the 2027 Notes, the 2031 
Notes and the 2039 Notes is only available on the basis of the 
combination of the Information Memorandum and the relevant Final Terms. 
 
   The Final Terms have been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority. 
The Final Terms have been attached for reference. 
 
   The Final Terms have also been submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at 
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. 
 
   Enquiries: 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 
 
   United States: +1 713 241 1042 
 
   DISCLAIMER -- INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
 
   Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum 
may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of 
particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and 
is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person 
outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the 
Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the 
information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain 
from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the 
intended addressees of the information contained therein. 
 
   This publication does not constitute an offering of the securities 
described in the Information Memorandum for sale in the United States. 
This is not for distribution in the United States.  The securities have 
not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities 
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any relevant 
securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to 
U.S. tax law requirements.  Subject to certain exceptions, the 
securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or 
for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in 
Regulation S under the Securities Act.  There will be no public offering 
of the securities in the United States. 
 
   Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the 
above requirement. 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- 2027 Notes Final Terms 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74c07cd4-1d2a-4d25-95d8-bbc9319c669d 
 
 
   -- 2031 Notes Final Terms 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8dc3de6-2559-4950-841f-d8697867690a 
 
 
   -- 2039 Notes Final Terms 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cbf02e4c-f83f-4a53-b8ae-e34b6c8a0f42

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.17% 27.195 Delayed Quote.6.04%
WTI -1.39% 56.15 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
06:47aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Final Terms
DJ
06:32aPublication of Final Terms
GL
02:48aLVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
DJ
11/07Brazil Oil Auction Ends in Disappointment
DJ
11/07Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/07PIERIDAE ENERGY : Announces third quarter results
AQ
11/07ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Total Planning to Sell $750 Million Stake in Major Nigerian ..
AQ
11/06Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11/06Total seeks to sell stake in major Nigerian offshore block
RE
11/06Royal Dutch Shell plc Notification And Public Disclosure In Accordance With T..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group