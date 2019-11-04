Royal Dutch Shell : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement

Log in
(RDSA)
11/04/2019 | 01:46pm EST
TIDMRDSA 
 
 
   4 November 2019 
 
   Publication of Prospectus Supplement 
 
   The following documents (the "Documents") are available for viewing: 
 
   Prospectus Supplement dated 31 October 2019 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial 
statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2019 
 
   The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information 
Memorandum dated 19 July 2019, as supplemented by the first supplement 
dated 23 October 2019, relating to the Programme. The Information 
Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 
of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded.  Full information on 
Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only 
available on the basis of the Information Memorandum. 
 
   To view the full Documents, please paste the following URLs into the 
address bar of your browser. 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial 
statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2019 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3HETYPUk3g7nNBO-yIiHMEhgUe62YccMBnLLWV18nmJ4s1A9mnK_sdoAv6CNo5oo7yQd-ExzKqM6jmFDgiwXqIzXvN2F10Tz9txw9sOlkCmw4u_o8e0gkde5DICVGqO1CpAritL4NX9SoEzux0kzW6CVncANAK-mu9yKXd-75Vw0NaKVrKiX-e1R9x1LQQgz58hqRKqm7z-23HUzKeLJmOmnO6VXsiVtl4hgFP2kSI-STsCYTE_DunXX5TTWZyQi9Ma478T1YfIWe2Acla6KI2zbBu-B9aX9AwMSyeTLv-Me9ouuOhM1EaiZvNT7f0ydzIQfails_zZVZhrsUNgRQnIvQ-mGeJdjD8Mo-uCuo4nrxiBgLZzvYmv7cPNPy8r61tj6WYsVD3bcbSgU4li2izFAX9ZNTUfLpbIRMNeHeTrLNd5Az1Sllqj-K0YW5anZvWjguQnb6gppPUKLKa9t8Eb0WwP2USj-wCgmg03vKppGPriQoiQQpqpWiFTNM-N9Xv_j5_FrnQxNBpI0pv5przhQuidCHJW6etqTom_lFhqNZElMyj8g0TaHPN7SFRlkrdPBfBFDdwWDX8PX8fU0bg== 
https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2019/q3-2019/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760.stream/1572447443560/1b1e17cd6f351766edef47006a802e625b3391aa/q3-2019-qra-document.pdf 
 
 
   Prospectus Supplement dated 31 October 2019 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3HETYPUk3g7nNBO-yIiHMEhgUe62YccMBnLLWV18nmJ4s1A9mnK_sdoAv6CNo5oo7yQd-ExzKqM6jmFDgiwXqHcd8HZDVvO2NxKKHuSFrrz1wJF7J2ZYmmqQDqq4y-fo1W22O_4A0_YrVIeWBFfkXItQ14Khbns4x53cluJeaiQxOtS8_Ik1__F953wa_s1q0RVEUSjmXQRY-JPLZL69RofMGIjTBWqETQ3_43B9m23t9PxLKOlfA8ZNVockPQvpZC7OayvHtk4RQa6SlK6qmJE-FAWbir0jJXpSSFMg820p6BNCjwatalrnCwDwNFZP 
https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html 
 
 
   Other content available on Shell's website and the content of any other 
website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell's website is not 
incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement. 
 
   The Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 
and will shortly be available for inspection at 
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. 
 
   The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. 
persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are 
viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section 
of the website. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Enquiries: 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996 
 
   DISCLAIMER -- INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
 
   Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum 
may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of 
particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and 
is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person 
outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the 
Information Memorandum is not addressed.  Prior to relying on the 
information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain 
from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the 
intended addressees of the information contained therein. 
 
   Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the 
above requirement.

