Royal Dutch Shell : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement

TIDMRDSA
4 November 2019
Publication of Prospectus Supplement
The following documents (the "Documents") are available for viewing:
Prospectus Supplement dated 31 October 2019
Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial
statements for the nine month period ended 30 September 2019
The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information
Memorandum dated 19 July 2019, as supplemented by the first supplement
dated 23 October 2019, relating to the Programme. The Information
Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4
of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded. Full information on
Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only
available on the basis of the Information Memorandum.
To view the full Documents, please paste the following URLs into the
address bar of your browser.
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3HETYPUk3g7nNBO-yIiHMEhgUe62YccMBnLLWV18nmJ4s1A9mnK_sdoAv6CNo5oo7yQd-ExzKqM6jmFDgiwXqIzXvN2F10Tz9txw9sOlkCmw4u_o8e0gkde5DICVGqO1CpAritL4NX9SoEzux0kzW6CVncANAK-mu9yKXd-75Vw0NaKVrKiX-e1R9x1LQQgz58hqRKqm7z-23HUzKeLJmOmnO6VXsiVtl4hgFP2kSI-STsCYTE_DunXX5TTWZyQi9Ma478T1YfIWe2Acla6KI2zbBu-B9aX9AwMSyeTLv-Me9ouuOhM1EaiZvNT7f0ydzIQfails_zZVZhrsUNgRQnIvQ-mGeJdjD8Mo-uCuo4nrxiBgLZzvYmv7cPNPy8r61tj6WYsVD3bcbSgU4li2izFAX9ZNTUfLpbIRMNeHeTrLNd5Az1Sllqj-K0YW5anZvWjguQnb6gppPUKLKa9t8Eb0WwP2USj-wCgmg03vKppGPriQoiQQpqpWiFTNM-N9Xv_j5_FrnQxNBpI0pv5przhQuidCHJW6etqTom_lFhqNZElMyj8g0TaHPN7SFRlkrdPBfBFDdwWDX8PX8fU0bg==
https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2019/q3-2019/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760.stream/1572447443560/1b1e17cd6f351766edef47006a802e625b3391aa/q3-2019-qra-document.pdf
Prospectus Supplement dated 31 October 2019
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3HETYPUk3g7nNBO-yIiHMEhgUe62YccMBnLLWV18nmJ4s1A9mnK_sdoAv6CNo5oo7yQd-ExzKqM6jmFDgiwXqHcd8HZDVvO2NxKKHuSFrrz1wJF7J2ZYmmqQDqq4y-fo1W22O_4A0_YrVIeWBFfkXItQ14Khbns4x53cluJeaiQxOtS8_Ik1__F953wa_s1q0RVEUSjmXQRY-JPLZL69RofMGIjTBWqETQ3_43B9m23t9PxLKOlfA8ZNVockPQvpZC7OayvHtk4RQa6SlK6qmJE-FAWbir0jJXpSSFMg820p6BNCjwatalrnCwDwNFZP
https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html
Other content available on Shell's website and the content of any other
website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell's website is not
incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.
The Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism
and will shortly be available for inspection at
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S.
persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are
viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section
of the website.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996
DISCLAIMER -- INTENDED ADDRESSEES
Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum
may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of
particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and
is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person
outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the
Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the
information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain
from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the
intended addressees of the information contained therein.
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the
above requirement.