Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2

Compared with the first quarter 2019, total production increased by 12% mainly due to lower maintenance activities and field ramp-ups in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased mainly as a result of lower maintenance activities and new LNG capacity, partly offset by lower feedgas availability compared with the first quarter 2019. Compared with the first quarter 2019, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash earnings, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives. UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) --------- --------- -------- ----- -------------------------------------------------- (863 ) (855 ) 1,624 -153 Segment earnings (1,154) (1,564) (23 ) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 291 709 1,648 -82 Earnings excluding identified items ------ ------ ----- ----- 5,607 3,995 5,278 6 Cash flow from operating activities ------ ------ ----- ----- Cash flow from operating activities excluding 3,718 4,834 5,263 -29 working capital movements (Reference H) ------ ------ ----- ----- 2,521 2,768 2,491 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) ------ ------ ----- 1,730 1,716 1,667 +4 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 5,680 6,027 6,864 -17 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) ------ ------ ----- ----- 2,710 2,755 2,850 -5 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) ------ ------ ----- ----- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. First quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $776 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position and a charge of $416 million related to impairments, mainly in Brazil and the USA. Compared with the first quarter 2019, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised oil and gas prices as well as lower total production volumes. Earnings were also negatively impacted by lower sales volumes associated with the timing of liftings. Compared with the first quarter 2019, total production was 5% lower, mainly due to divestments, field decline and lower production in the NAM joint venture, partly offset by field ramp-ups in the Santos Basin, Gulf of Mexico and Permian. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was in line with the same quarter a year ago. Compared with the first quarter 2019, cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower cash earnings, partly offset by lower tax payments. OIL PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) ---------- -------- -------- ---- --------------------------------------------- 2,211 1,183 1,224 +81 Segment earnings(2) 849 (318 ) (225 ) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 1,363 1,501 1,448 -6 Earnings excluding identified items(2) Of which: 158 531 420 -62 Refining & Trading 1,205 971 1,029 +17 Marketing 4,878 2,538 (598 ) +915 Cash flow from operating activities ----- --- ----- ----- ---- --------------------------------------------- Cash flow from operating activities excluding 353 3,120 2,589 -86 working capital movements (Reference H) ----- ----- ----- ---- 580 1,628 853 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) ----- ----- ----- 2,397 2,438 2,666 -10 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) ----- ----- ----- ---- 5,278 (3) 6,435 6,467 -18 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) ----- ----- ----- ---- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. (2.) Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). (3.) With effect from the first quarter 2020, the reporting of Oil Products sales volumes has changed (See Note 2). Sales volumes would be 5,937 thousand b/d in the first quarter 2020 on a comparable basis with 2019. First quarter identified items primarily reflected gains of $966 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Compared with the first quarter 2019, Oil Products earnings excluding identified items reflected weaker realised refining margins and lower contributions from crude oil trading and optimisation as well as unfavourable movements in deferred tax positions. This was partly offset by higher realised marketing margins and lower operating expenses. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements reflected lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by increased cash inflows from commodity derivatives, compared with the first quarter 2019. The COVID-19 outbreak had a relatively minor impact on Marketing volumes in the first two months of the first quarter 2020. The estimated impact in March is a decrease of approximately 15% in Marketing volumes. The expected impact in the second quarter 2020 is reflected in the outlook section. With effect from the first quarter 2020, Oil Products sales volumes reporting has changed. Excluding this impact, Oil Products sales volumes decreased due to lower refining, trading and marketing sales volumes compared with the first quarter 2019. -- Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected lower realised refining margins and lower contributions from crude oil trading and optimisation, partly offset by lower operating expenses, compared with the first quarter 2019. With effect from the first quarter 2020, Shell discloses utilisation instead of availability to improve transparency on refinery production volumes. Utilisation is defined as the actual usage of the plants as a percentage of the rated capacity. Refinery utilisation was 81% compared with 79% in the first quarter 2019, mainly due to lower planned downtime. -- Marketing earnings excluding identified items reflected higher realised global commercial and retail margins as well as lower operating expenses, partly offset by lower retail and aviation sales volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. CHEMICALS Quarters $ million ----------------------------------------------------- Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) -------- -------- -------- ------- 146 (78 ) 452 -68 Segment earnings(2) (2 ) (13 ) 2 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 148 (65 ) 451 -67 Earnings excluding identified items(2) ----- ----- ----- ------- (178 ) (44 ) (11 ) (1,474) Cash flow from operating activities ----- ----- ----- ------- Cash flow from operating activities excluding working 189 338 528 capital movements (Reference H) ----- ----- ----- 846 1,023 828 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) ----- ----- ----- 3,871 3,454 4,137 -6 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) ----- ----- ----- ------- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. (2.) Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). Compared with the first quarter 2019, Chemicals earnings excluding identified items reflected weaker realised base chemicals and intermediates margins as well as higher operating expenses. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements reflected lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher dividends received compared with the first quarter 2019. With effect from the first quarter 2020, Shell discloses utilisation instead of availability to improve transparency on chemicals production volumes. Utilisation is defined as the actual usage of the plants as a percentage of the rated capacity. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 84%, at a similar level as in the first quarter 2019. CORPORATE Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 ------- --------- ------- ----------------------------------------------------- (453) (1,151) (671) Segment earnings 535 (76 ) 13 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (989) (1,075) (684) Earnings excluding identified items 559 321 (266) Cash flow from operating activities ---- ------ ---- (239 ) (9 ) 17 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H) ---- ------ ---- First quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions. Compared with the first quarter 2019, Corporate earnings excluding identified items reflected adverse currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by higher tax credits. OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 As a result of COVID-19, there is significant uncertainty in the expected macroeconomic conditions with an expected negative impact on demand for oil, gas and related products. 