ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
04/30 02:31:40 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, total production increased by 12% 
mainly due to lower maintenance activities and field ramp-ups in 
Trinidad and Tobago and Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased 
mainly as a result of lower maintenance activities and new LNG capacity, 
partly offset by lower feedgas availability compared with the first 
quarter 2019. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, cash flow from operating 
activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower 
cash earnings, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity 
derivatives. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
UPSTREAM 
  Quarters                             $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019   %(1) 
---------  ---------  --------  -----  -------------------------------------------------- 
(863  )    (855  )    1,624      -153  Segment earnings 
(1,154)    (1,564)    (23  )              Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 
291        709        1,648     -82    Earnings excluding identified items 
------     ------     -----     ----- 
5,607      3,995      5,278     6      Cash flow from operating activities 
------     ------     -----     ----- 
                                       Cash flow from operating activities excluding 
3,718      4,834      5,263     -29     working capital movements (Reference H) 
------     ------     -----     ----- 
2,521      2,768      2,491            Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 
------     ------     ----- 
1,730      1,716      1,667     +4     Liquids production available for sale (thousand 
                                        b/d) 
5,680      6,027      6,864     -17    Natural gas production available for sale (million 
                                        scf/d) 
------     ------     -----     ----- 
2,710      2,755      2,850     -5     Total production available for sale (thousand 
                                        boe/d) 
------     ------     -----     ----- 
 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
   First quarter identified items primarily reflected a charge of $776 
million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a 
deferred tax position and a charge of $416 million related to 
impairments, mainly in Brazil and the USA. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, Upstream earnings excluding 
identified items reflected lower realised oil and gas prices as well as 
lower total production volumes. Earnings were also negatively impacted 
by lower sales volumes associated with the timing of liftings. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, total production was 5% lower, 
mainly due to divestments, field decline and lower production in the NAM 
joint venture, partly offset by field ramp-ups in the Santos Basin, Gulf 
of Mexico and Permian. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was in 
line with the same quarter a year ago. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, cash flow from operating 
activities excluding working capital movements mainly reflected lower 
cash earnings, partly offset by lower tax payments. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
OIL PRODUCTS 
  Quarters                            $ million 
Q1 2020     Q4 2019   Q1 2019   %(1) 
----------  --------  --------  ----  --------------------------------------------- 
2,211       1,183     1,224     +81   Segment earnings(2) 
849         (318 )    (225 )             Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 
1,363       1,501     1,448     -6    Earnings excluding identified items(2) 
                                         Of which: 
158         531       420       -62         Refining & Trading 
1,205       971       1,029     +17         Marketing 
4,878       2,538     (598 )    +915  Cash flow from operating activities 
-----  ---  -----     -----     ----  --------------------------------------------- 
                                      Cash flow from operating activities excluding 
353         3,120     2,589     -86    working capital movements (Reference H) 
-----       -----     -----     ---- 
580         1,628     853             Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 
-----       -----     ----- 
2,397       2,438     2,666     -10   Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 
-----       -----     -----     ---- 
5,278  (3)  6,435     6,467     -18   Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 
-----       -----     -----     ---- 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
   (2.) Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). 
 
   (3.) With effect from the first quarter 2020, the reporting of Oil 
Products sales volumes has changed (See Note 2). Sales volumes would be 
5,937 thousand b/d in the first quarter 2020 on a comparable basis with 
2019. 
 
   First quarter identified items primarily reflected gains of $966 million 
related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, Oil Products earnings excluding 
identified items reflected weaker realised refining margins and lower 
contributions from crude oil trading and optimisation as well as 
unfavourable movements in deferred tax positions. This was partly offset 
by higher realised marketing margins and lower operating expenses. 
 
   Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 
reflected lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly 
offset by increased cash inflows from commodity derivatives, compared 
with the first quarter 2019. 
 
   The COVID-19 outbreak had a relatively minor impact on Marketing volumes 
in the first two months of the first quarter 2020. The estimated impact 
in March is a decrease of approximately 15% in Marketing volumes. The 
expected impact in the second quarter 2020 is reflected in the outlook 
section. 
 
   With effect from the first quarter 2020, Oil Products sales volumes 
reporting has changed. Excluding this impact, Oil Products sales volumes 
decreased due to lower refining, trading and marketing sales volumes 
compared with the first quarter 2019. 
 
 
   -- Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected lower 
      realised refining margins and lower contributions from crude oil trading 
      and optimisation, partly offset by lower operating expenses, compared 
      with the first quarter 2019. 
 
 
   With effect from the first quarter 2020, Shell discloses utilisation 
instead of availability to improve transparency on refinery production 
volumes. Utilisation is defined as the actual usage of the plants as a 
percentage of the rated capacity. Refinery utilisation was 81% compared 
with 79% in the first quarter 2019, mainly due to lower planned 
downtime. 
 
 
   -- Marketing earnings excluding identified items reflected higher realised 
      global commercial and retail margins as well as lower operating expenses, 
      partly offset by lower retail and aviation sales volumes, compared with 
      the first quarter 2019. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CHEMICALS 
  Quarters                             $ million 
                                       ----------------------------------------------------- 
Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q1 2019   %(1) 
--------  --------  --------  ------- 
146       (78  )    452       -68      Segment earnings(2) 
(2   )    (13  )    2                     Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 
148       (65  )    451       -67      Earnings excluding identified items(2) 
-----     -----     -----     ------- 
(178 )    (44  )    (11  )    (1,474)  Cash flow from operating activities 
-----     -----     -----     ------- 
                                       Cash flow from operating activities excluding working 
189       338       528                 capital movements (Reference H) 
-----     -----     ----- 
846       1,023     828                Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 
-----     -----     ----- 
3,871     3,454     4,137     -6       Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 
-----     -----     -----     ------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
   (2.) Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, Chemicals earnings excluding 
identified items reflected weaker realised base chemicals and 
intermediates margins as well as higher operating expenses. 
 
   Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 
reflected lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly 
offset by higher dividends received compared with the first quarter 
2019. 
 
   With effect from the first quarter 2020, Shell discloses utilisation 
instead of availability to improve transparency on chemicals production 
volumes. Utilisation is defined as the actual usage of the plants as a 
percentage of the rated capacity. Chemicals manufacturing plant 
utilisation was 84%, at a similar level as in the first quarter 2019. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CORPORATE 
Quarters                     $ million 
Q1 2020  Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
-------  ---------  -------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
(453)    (1,151)    (671)    Segment earnings 
535      (76   )    13          Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 
(989)    (1,075)    (684)    Earnings excluding identified items 
559      321        (266)    Cash flow from operating activities 
----     ------     ---- 
(239  )  (9      )  17       Cash flow from operating activities excluding working 
                              capital movements (Reference H) 
----     ------     ---- 
 
 
   First quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain related to the 
impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, Corporate earnings excluding 
identified items reflected adverse currency exchange rate effects, 
partly offset by higher tax credits. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 
 
   As a result of COVID-19, there is significant uncertainty in the 
expected macroeconomic conditions with an expected negative impact on 
demand for oil, gas and related products. Furthermore, recent global 
developments and uncertainty in oil supply have caused further 
volatility in commodity markets. The second quarter 2020 outlook

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 3.65% 17.28 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
WTI 5.64% 16.715 Delayed Quote.-71.72%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 8
<< Preceding Next >>
