ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:31:40 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could 
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the 
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including 
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural 
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency 
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves 
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) 
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the 
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, 
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the 
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to 
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory 
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; 
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and 
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and 
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, 
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the 
reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of 
pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes 
in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend 
payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly 
qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or 
referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on 
forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect 
future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the 
year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor and 
www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be 
considered by the reader.  Each forward-looking statement speaks only as 
of the date of this announcement, April 30, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch 
Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to 
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of 
new information, future events or other information. In light of these 
risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or 
inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this 
announcement. 
 
   We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement 
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly 
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC.  Investors are 
urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov. 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 3.65% 17.28 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
WTI 5.64% 16.716 Delayed Quote.-71.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 234 B
EBIT 2020 9 264 M
Net income 2020 4 161 M
Debt 2020 79 537 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 143 B
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,79  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.96%143 213
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.65%1 632 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%107 207
TOTAL S.A.-31.26%91 467
GAZPROM2.09%57 916
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-36.88%46 012
