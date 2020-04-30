Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -3

provides ranges for operational and financial metrics based on current
expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current
evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements
and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need to take measures to
curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as
utilisation of refining and chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes
could be impacted. These measures would likely have negative impacts on
Shell's operational and financial metrics.
Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 840 - 890
thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be
approximately 7.4 - 8.2 million tonnes. More than 90% of the term
contracts for LNG sales are oil price linked with a price lag of
typically 3 - 6 months.
Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 2,250
thousand boe/d.
Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 60% - 70%.
Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,000 -
4,000 thousand b/d.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be
approximately 70% - 80%.
Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 4,100
thousand tonnes.
Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be
a net expense of approximately $800 - 875 million in the second quarter
2020 and a net expense of approximately $3,200 - 3,500 million for the
full year 2020. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate
effects.
Shell announced a series of operational and financial initiatives that
are expected to result in reduction of underlying operating expenses by
$3-4 billion per annum over the next 12 months compared with 2019
levels; reduction of cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below
for 2020 from a planned level of around $25 billion; and material
reductions in working capital. In addition, Shell has decided not to
continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following
the completion of the most recent tranche.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- -------- -------- ---------------------------------------------------
60,029 84,006 83,735 Revenue(1)
854 719 1,484 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
76 340 443 Interest and other income
60,959 85,066 85,662 Total revenue and other income
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------------
43,213 60,570 59,923 Purchases
5,982 7,247 6,354 Production and manufacturing expenses
2,393 2,831 2,352 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
243 306 212 Research and development
294 965 306 Exploration
7,093 9,238 5,950 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation(2)
1,118 1,118 1,159 Interest expense
60,336 82,275 76,256 Total expenditure
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------------
623 2,791 9,406 Income/(loss) before taxation
646 1,702 3,248 Taxation charge/(credit)
------ ------ ------
(23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period(1)
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling
1 124 156 interest
Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc
(24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------------
0.00 0.12 0.74 Basic earnings per share ($)(3)
0.00 0.12 0.73 Diluted earnings per share ($)(3)
------ ------ ------
(1.) See Note 2 "Segment information".
(2.) Includes impairment charges of $749 million (Q4 2019: $2,941
million; Q1 2019: $33 million) mainly due to changes to oil price
outlook for 2020. See Note 1.
(3.) See Note 3 "Earnings per share".
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- -------- --------- -----------------------------------------------------------
(23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified to income in later
periods:
(3,935) 1,467 176 - Currency translation differences
(28 ) (2 ) 11 - Debt instruments remeasurements
(152 ) (135 ) (446 ) - Cash flow and net investment hedging gains/(losses)
101 (45 ) 26 - Deferred cost of hedging
- Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint
(60 ) 24 (55 ) ventures and associates
------ ----- ------ -----------------------------------------------------------
(4,074) 1,310 (288 ) Total
Items that are not reclassified to income in later
periods:
1,756 2,553 (1,474) - Retirement benefits remeasurements
(137 ) (5 ) 103 - Equity instruments remeasurements
- Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint
48 6 1 ventures and associates
------ ----- ------ -----------------------------------------------------------
1,667 2,554 (1,370) Total
------ ----- ------ -----------------------------------------------------------
(2,407 ) 3,863 (1,658 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
------ ----- ------
(2,430 ) 4,952 4,500 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
(123 ) 143 177 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
------ ----- ------
(2,307 ) 4,809 4,322 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch
Shell plc shareholders
------ ----- ------
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million
March 31, December 31,
2020 2019
----------------------------------------------- ----------- --------------
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets 23,218 23,486
Property, plant and equipment 232,099 238,349
Joint ventures and associates 22,646 22,808
Investments in securities 2,884 2,989
Deferred tax 10,706 10,524
Retirement benefits 8,352 4,717
Trade and other receivables 7,871 8,085
Derivative financial instruments(1) 1,212 689
308,988 311,647
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------
Current assets
Inventories(2) 13,897 24,071
Trade and other receivables 36,798 43,414
Derivative financial instruments(1) 12,467 7,149
Cash and cash equivalents 21,811 18,055
84,973 92,689
Total assets 393,961 404,336
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Debt 79,298 81,360
Trade and other payables 2,705 2,342
Derivative financial instruments(1) 1,807 1,209
Deferred tax 15,084 14,522
Retirement benefits 13,884 13,017
Decommissioning and other provisions 21,562 21,799
134,339 134,249
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------
Current liabilities
Debt 15,767 15,064
Trade and other payables 39,441 49,208
Derivative financial instruments(1) 10,785 5,429
Taxes payable 7,079 6,693
Retirement benefits 402 419
Decommissioning and other provisions 2,769 2,811
76,243 79,624
Total liabilities 210,582 213,873
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------
Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc
shareholders 179,639 186,476
Non-controlling interest 3,740 3,987
Total equity 183,379 190,463
Total liabilities and equity 393,961 404,336
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------
(1.) See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding
lease liabilities".
