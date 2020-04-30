Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -3

provides ranges for operational and financial metrics based on current expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need to take measures to curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as utilisation of refining and chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes could be impacted. These measures would likely have negative impacts on Shell's operational and financial metrics. Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 840 - 890 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.4 - 8.2 million tonnes. More than 90% of the term contracts for LNG sales are oil price linked with a price lag of typically 3 - 6 months. Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 2,250 thousand boe/d. Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 60% - 70%. Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,000 - 4,000 thousand b/d. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 70% - 80%. Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 4,100 thousand tonnes. Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net expense of approximately $800 - 875 million in the second quarter 2020 and a net expense of approximately $3,200 - 3,500 million for the full year 2020. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects. Shell announced a series of operational and financial initiatives that are expected to result in reduction of underlying operating expenses by $3-4 billion per annum over the next 12 months compared with 2019 levels; reduction of cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below for 2020 from a planned level of around $25 billion; and material reductions in working capital. In addition, Shell has decided not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following the completion of the most recent tranche. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- -------- -------- --------------------------------------------------- 60,029 84,006 83,735 Revenue(1) 854 719 1,484 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 76 340 443 Interest and other income 60,959 85,066 85,662 Total revenue and other income ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------------- 43,213 60,570 59,923 Purchases 5,982 7,247 6,354 Production and manufacturing expenses 2,393 2,831 2,352 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 243 306 212 Research and development 294 965 306 Exploration 7,093 9,238 5,950 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation(2) 1,118 1,118 1,159 Interest expense 60,336 82,275 76,256 Total expenditure ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------------- 623 2,791 9,406 Income/(loss) before taxation 646 1,702 3,248 Taxation charge/(credit) ------ ------ ------ (23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period(1) Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling 1 124 156 interest Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc (24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------------- 0.00 0.12 0.74 Basic earnings per share ($)(3) 0.00 0.12 0.73 Diluted earnings per share ($)(3) ------ ------ ------ (1.) See Note 2 "Segment information". (2.) Includes impairment charges of $749 million (Q4 2019: $2,941 million; Q1 2019: $33 million) mainly due to changes to oil price outlook for 2020. See Note 1. (3.) See Note 3 "Earnings per share". CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- -------- --------- ----------------------------------------------------------- (23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (3,935) 1,467 176 - Currency translation differences (28 ) (2 ) 11 - Debt instruments remeasurements (152 ) (135 ) (446 ) - Cash flow and net investment hedging gains/(losses) 101 (45 ) 26 - Deferred cost of hedging - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint (60 ) 24 (55 ) ventures and associates ------ ----- ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- (4,074) 1,310 (288 ) Total Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 1,756 2,553 (1,474) - Retirement benefits remeasurements (137 ) (5 ) 103 - Equity instruments remeasurements - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint 48 6 1 ventures and associates ------ ----- ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- 1,667 2,554 (1,370) Total ------ ----- ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- (2,407 ) 3,863 (1,658 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period ------ ----- ------ (2,430 ) 4,952 4,500 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (123 ) 143 177 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ------ ----- ------ (2,307 ) 4,809 4,322 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders ------ ----- ------ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- -------------- Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 23,218 23,486 Property, plant and equipment 232,099 238,349 Joint ventures and associates 22,646 22,808 Investments in securities 2,884 2,989 Deferred tax 10,706 10,524 Retirement benefits 8,352 4,717 Trade and other receivables 7,871 8,085 Derivative financial instruments(1) 1,212 689 308,988 311,647 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ Current assets Inventories(2) 13,897 24,071 Trade and other receivables 36,798 43,414 Derivative financial instruments(1) 12,467 7,149 Cash and cash equivalents 21,811 18,055 84,973 92,689 Total assets 393,961 404,336 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 79,298 81,360 Trade and other payables 2,705 2,342 Derivative financial instruments(1) 1,807 1,209 Deferred tax 15,084 14,522 Retirement benefits 13,884 13,017 Decommissioning and other provisions 21,562 21,799 134,339 134,249 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ Current liabilities Debt 15,767 15,064 Trade and other payables 39,441 49,208 Derivative financial instruments(1) 10,785 5,429 Taxes payable 7,079 6,693 Retirement benefits 402 419 Decommissioning and other provisions 2,769 2,811 76,243 79,624 Total liabilities 210,582 213,873 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 179,639 186,476 Non-controlling interest 3,740 3,987 Total equity 183,379 190,463 Total liabilities and equity 393,961 404,336 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ (1.) See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities".

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET