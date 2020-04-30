Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:31:40 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -3-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
provides ranges for operational and financial metrics based on current 
expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of current 
evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements 
and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need to take measures to 
curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as 
utilisation of refining and chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes 
could be impacted. These measures would likely have negative impacts on 
Shell's operational and financial metrics. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 840 - 890 
thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be 
approximately 7.4 - 8.2 million tonnes. More than 90% of the term 
contracts for LNG sales are oil price linked with a price lag of 
typically 3 - 6 months. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 2,250 
thousand boe/d. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 60% - 70%. 
 
   Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,000 - 
4,000 thousand b/d. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be 
approximately 70% - 80%. 
 
   Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 4,100 
thousand tonnes. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Corporate segment earnings excluding identified items are expected to be 
a net expense of approximately $800 - 875 million in the second quarter 
2020 and a net expense of approximately $3,200 - 3,500 million for the 
full year 2020. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate 
effects. 
 
   Shell announced a series of operational and financial initiatives that 
are expected to result in reduction of underlying operating expenses by 
$3-4 billion per annum over the next 12 months compared with 2019 
levels; reduction of cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below 
for 2020 from a planned level of around $25 billion; and material 
reductions in working capital. In addition, Shell has decided not to 
continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following 
the completion of the most recent tranche. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME 
  Quarters                     $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019   Q1 2019 
---------  --------  --------  --------------------------------------------------- 
60,029     84,006    83,735    Revenue(1) 
854        719       1,484     Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 
76         340       443       Interest and other income 
60,959     85,066    85,662    Total revenue and other income 
------     ------    ------    --------------------------------------------------- 
43,213     60,570    59,923    Purchases 
5,982      7,247     6,354     Production and manufacturing expenses 
2,393      2,831     2,352     Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 
243        306       212       Research and development 
294        965       306       Exploration 
7,093      9,238     5,950     Depreciation, depletion and amortisation(2) 
1,118      1,118     1,159     Interest expense 
60,336     82,275    76,256    Total expenditure 
------     ------    ------    --------------------------------------------------- 
623        2,791     9,406     Income/(loss) before taxation 
646        1,702     3,248     Taxation charge/(credit) 
------     ------    ------ 
(23   )    1,089     6,157     Income/(loss) for the period(1) 
                               Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling 
1          124       156       interest 
                               Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc 
(24   )    965       6,001      shareholders 
------     ------    ------    --------------------------------------------------- 
0.00       0.12      0.74      Basic earnings per share ($)(3) 
0.00       0.12      0.73      Diluted earnings per share ($)(3) 
------     ------    ------ 
 
   (1.) See Note 2 "Segment information". 
 
   (2.) Includes impairment charges of $749 million (Q4 2019: $2,941 
million; Q1 2019: $33 million) mainly due to changes to oil price 
outlook for 2020. See Note 1. 
 
   (3.) See Note 3 "Earnings per share". 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
  Quarters                      $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019   Q1 2019 
---------  --------  ---------  ----------------------------------------------------------- 
(23   )    1,089     6,157      Income/(loss) for the period 
                                Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: 
                                     Items that may be reclassified to income in later 
                                     periods: 
(3,935)    1,467     176             - Currency translation differences 
(28   )    (2   )    11              - Debt instruments remeasurements 
(152  )    (135 )    (446  )         - Cash flow and net investment hedging gains/(losses) 
101        (45  )    26              - Deferred cost of hedging 
                                     - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint 
(60   )    24        (55   )          ventures and associates 
------     -----     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
(4,074)    1,310     (288  )      Total 
                                     Items that are not reclassified to income in later 
                                      periods: 
1,756      2,553     (1,474)         - Retirement benefits remeasurements 
(137  )    (5   )    103             - Equity instruments remeasurements 
                                     - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint 
48         6         1                ventures and associates 
------     -----     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
1,667      2,554     (1,370)      Total 
------     -----     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
(2,407  )  3,863     (1,658  )  Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 
------     -----     ------ 
(2,430  )  4,952     4,500      Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 
(123    )  143       177        Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling 
                                 interest 
------     -----     ------ 
(2,307  )  4,809     4,322      Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch 
                                 Shell plc shareholders 
------     -----     ------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
  $ million 
                                                  March 31,   December 31, 
                                                    2020       2019 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -------------- 
  Assets 
  Non-current assets 
  Intangible assets                                   23,218        23,486 
  Property, plant and equipment                      232,099       238,349 
  Joint ventures and associates                       22,646        22,808 
  Investments in securities                            2,884         2,989 
  Deferred tax                                        10,706        10,524 
  Retirement benefits                                  8,352         4,717 
  Trade and other receivables                          7,871         8,085 
  Derivative financial instruments(1)                  1,212           689 
                                                     308,988       311,647 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  ------------ 
  Current assets 
  Inventories(2)                                      13,897        24,071 
  Trade and other receivables                         36,798        43,414 
  Derivative financial instruments(1)                 12,467         7,149 
  Cash and cash equivalents                           21,811        18,055 
                                                      84,973        92,689 
  Total assets                                       393,961       404,336 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  ------------ 
  Liabilities 
  Non-current liabilities 
  Debt                                                79,298        81,360 
  Trade and other payables                             2,705         2,342 
  Derivative financial instruments(1)                  1,807         1,209 
  Deferred tax                                        15,084        14,522 
  Retirement benefits                                 13,884        13,017 
  Decommissioning and other provisions                21,562        21,799 
                                                     134,339       134,249 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  ------------ 
  Current liabilities 
  Debt                                                15,767        15,064 
  Trade and other payables                            39,441        49,208 
  Derivative financial instruments(1)                 10,785         5,429 
  Taxes payable                                        7,079         6,693 
  Retirement benefits                                    402           419 
  Decommissioning and other provisions                 2,769         2,811 
                                                      76,243        79,624 
  Total liabilities                                  210,582       213,873 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  ------------ 
  Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc 
   shareholders                                      179,639       186,476 
  Non-controlling interest                             3,740         3,987 
  Total equity                                       183,379       190,463 
  Total liabilities and equity                       393,961       404,336 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  ------------ 
 
   (1.) See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding 
lease liabilities".

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 3 / 8
Article 3 / 8
<< Preceding Next >>
