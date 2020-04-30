Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:31:40 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -4-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
   (2.) Includes write-downs of $3,726 million to net realisable value at 
March 31, 2020. See Note 1. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
                                                       Equity attributable to Royal 
                                                        Dutch Shell plc shareholders 
                                                       Shares 
                                          Share          held         Other       Retained              Non-controlling   Total 
  $ million                             capital(1)     in trust     reserves(2)    earnings   Total         interest       equity 
------------------------------------  -------------  -----------  --------------  ---------  --------  -----------------  ---------- 
  At January 1, 2020                     657          (1,063)       14,451         172,431   186,476         3,987        190,463 
  Comprehensive income/(loss) 
   for the period                         --              --        (2,283)            (24)   (2,307)         (123)        (2,430) 
  Transfer from other comprehensive 
   income                                 --              --            (6)              6        --            --             -- 
  Dividends(3)                            --              --            --          (3,482)   (3,482)         (110)        (3,591) 
  Repurchases of shares                   (5)             --             5          (1,006)   (1,006)           --         (1,006) 
  Share-based compensation                --             585          (374)           (253)      (43)           --            (43) 
  Other changes in non-controlling 
   interest                               --              --            --               1         1           (14)           (14) 
  At March 31, 2020                      652            (479)       11,794         167,672   179,639         3,740        183,379 
------------------------------------  ------  -----  -------      --------  ----  --------   -------   -----------  ----  ------- 
  At January 1, 2019                     685          (1,260)       16,615         182,610   198,650         3,888        202,538 
  Comprehensive income/(loss) 
   for the period                         --              --        (1,679)          6,001     4,322           177          4,499 
  Transfer from other comprehensive 
   income                                 --              --           (89)             89        --            --             -- 
  Dividends                               --              --            --          (3,875)   (3,875)         (119)        (3,994) 
  Repurchases of shares                   (6)             --             6          (2,513)   (2,513)           --         (2,513) 
  Share-based compensation                --             849          (384)           (724)     (259)           --           (259) 
  Other changes in non-controlling 
   interest                               --              --            --              --        --           (16)           (16) 
  At March 31, 2019                      680            (411)       14,468         181,588   196,325         3,931        200,256 
------------------------------------  ------  -----  -------      --------  ----  --------   -------   -----------  ----  ------- 
 
   (1.) See Note 4 "Share capital". 
 
   (2.) See Note 5 "Other reserves". 
 
   (3.) The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing 
exchange rates on payment date. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 
  Quarters                       $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  ----------------------------------------------------------- 
623        2,791      9,406      Income before taxation for the period 
                                 Adjustment for: 
897        859        896        - Interest expense (net) 
7,093      9,238      5,950      - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 
83         496        119        - Exploration well write-offs 
                                 - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current 
106        (36   )    (65   )     assets and businesses 
(854  )    (719  )    (1,484)    - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates 
531        1,318      744        - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 
9,594      (546  )    (2,841)    - (Increase)/decrease in inventories 
6,314      (2,448)    (1,425)    - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 
(8,430)    961        783        - Increase/(decrease) in current payables 
(171  )    254        (1,109)    - Derivative financial instruments 
(91   )    217        22         - Retirement benefits 
(102  )    (141  )    (302  )    - Decommissioning and other provisions 
579        (82   )    26         - Other 
(1,321)    (1,894)    (2,089)    Tax paid 
14,851     10,267     8,630      Cash flow from operating activities 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
(4,263)    (6,707)    (5,121)    Capital expenditure 
(559  )    (112  )    (441  )    Investments in joint ventures and associates 
(147  )    (65   )    (39   )    Investments in equity securities 
                                 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 
1,613      1,049      178         and businesses 
547        1,032      544        Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 
73         55         271        Proceeds from sale of equity securities 
192        224        237        Interest received 
855        918        680        Other investing cash inflows 
(1,028)    (1,255)    (931  )    Other investing cash outflows 
(2,718)    (4,862)    (4,622)    Cash flow from investing activities 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
                                 Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period 
321        (406  )    (91   )     within three months 
                                 Other debt: 
1,003      8,758      140        - New borrowings 
(2,723)    (2,731)    (1,533)    - Repayments 
(1,033)    (1,232)    (1,115)    Interest paid 
(81   )    (124  )    (45   )    Derivative financial instruments 
(8    )    2          (2    )    Change in non-controlling interest 
                                 Cash dividends paid to: 
(3,483)    (3,725)    (3,875)    - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 
(110  )    (133  )    (68   )    - Non-controlling interest 
(1,486)    (2,848)    (2,255)    Repurchases of shares 
                                 Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends 
(182  )    (618  )    (456  )     received 
(7,781)    (3,057)    (9,300)    Cash flow from financing activities 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
(595    )  289        21         Currency translation differences relating to cash and 
                                  cash equivalents 
3,756      2,637      (5,271  )  Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 
18,055     15,417     26,741     Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 
21,811     18,055     21,470     Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL 
STATEMENTS 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   1. Basis of preparation 
 
   These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 
("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its 
subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in 
accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the 
International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the 
European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as 
those used in the Annual Report and Accounts (pages 190 to 238) and Form 
20-F (pages 142 to 189) for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed 
with the Registrar for Companies for England and Wales and the US 
Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and should be read in 
conjunction with these filings. 
 
   The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements 
does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 
434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the 
year ended December 31, 2019 were published in Shell's Annual Report and 
Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies 
for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on 
those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any 
matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without 
qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 
498(2) or 498(3) of the Act. 
 
   Key accounting considerations related to COVID-19 and the macroeconomic 
environment 
 
   Impairment 
 
   As a result of COVID-19 and the significant oil price drop in the first 
quarter 2020, oil and gas price assumptions applied for impairment 
testing were reviewed. On that basis, Shell has lowered its short-term 
price outlook for the remainder of 2020, which was the basis for 
impairment in the first quarter 2020. 
 
   Because of COVID-19 and OPEC+ actions there remains significant demand 
and supply uncertainties and accordingly, the medium and long-term price 
outlook also remain uncertain. As per normal process outlined in the 
2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F, these price assumptions 
are subject to review later this year. 
 
   For the impairments in the first quarter 2020, see footnote 2 on the 
Consolidated Statement of Income on page 8. 
 
   Inventories 
 
   As per accounting policies disclosed in Shell's 2019 Annual Report and 
Accounts and Form 20-F, inventories are stated at cost or net realisable 
value ('NRV'), whichever is lower. 
 
   For the write-downs to NRV at March 31, 2020 see footnote 2 on the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 3.65% 17.28 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
WTI 5.64% 16.716 Delayed Quote.-71.72%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 4 / 8
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -7-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -6-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -5-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -4-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -3-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
02:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 234 B
EBIT 2020 9 264 M
Net income 2020 4 161 M
Debt 2020 79 537 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,79  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.96%143 213
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.65%1 632 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%107 207
TOTAL S.A.-31.26%91 467
GAZPROM2.09%57 916
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-36.88%46 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group