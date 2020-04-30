Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -4

(2.) Includes write-downs of $3,726 million to net realisable value at March 31, 2020. See Note 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders Shares Share held Other Retained Non-controlling Total $ million capital(1) in trust reserves(2) earnings Total interest equity ------------------------------------ ------------- ----------- -------------- --------- -------- ----------------- ---------- At January 1, 2020 657 (1,063) 14,451 172,431 186,476 3,987 190,463 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period -- -- (2,283) (24) (2,307) (123) (2,430) Transfer from other comprehensive income -- -- (6) 6 -- -- -- Dividends(3) -- -- -- (3,482) (3,482) (110) (3,591) Repurchases of shares (5) -- 5 (1,006) (1,006) -- (1,006) Share-based compensation -- 585 (374) (253) (43) -- (43) Other changes in non-controlling interest -- -- -- 1 1 (14) (14) At March 31, 2020 652 (479) 11,794 167,672 179,639 3,740 183,379 ------------------------------------ ------ ----- ------- -------- ---- -------- ------- ----------- ---- ------- At January 1, 2019 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,610 198,650 3,888 202,538 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period -- -- (1,679) 6,001 4,322 177 4,499 Transfer from other comprehensive income -- -- (89) 89 -- -- -- Dividends -- -- -- (3,875) (3,875) (119) (3,994) Repurchases of shares (6) -- 6 (2,513) (2,513) -- (2,513) Share-based compensation -- 849 (384) (724) (259) -- (259) Other changes in non-controlling interest -- -- -- -- -- (16) (16) At March 31, 2019 680 (411) 14,468 181,588 196,325 3,931 200,256 ------------------------------------ ------ ----- ------- -------- ---- -------- ------- ----------- ---- ------- (1.) See Note 4 "Share capital". (2.) See Note 5 "Other reserves". (3.) The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 623 2,791 9,406 Income before taxation for the period Adjustment for: 897 859 896 - Interest expense (net) 7,093 9,238 5,950 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 83 496 119 - Exploration well write-offs - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current 106 (36 ) (65 ) assets and businesses (854 ) (719 ) (1,484) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates 531 1,318 744 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 9,594 (546 ) (2,841) - (Increase)/decrease in inventories 6,314 (2,448) (1,425) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (8,430) 961 783 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables (171 ) 254 (1,109) - Derivative financial instruments (91 ) 217 22 - Retirement benefits (102 ) (141 ) (302 ) - Decommissioning and other provisions 579 (82 ) 26 - Other (1,321) (1,894) (2,089) Tax paid 14,851 10,267 8,630 Cash flow from operating activities ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- (4,263) (6,707) (5,121) Capital expenditure (559 ) (112 ) (441 ) Investments in joint ventures and associates (147 ) (65 ) (39 ) Investments in equity securities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,613 1,049 178 and businesses 547 1,032 544 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 73 55 271 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 192 224 237 Interest received 855 918 680 Other investing cash inflows (1,028) (1,255) (931 ) Other investing cash outflows (2,718) (4,862) (4,622) Cash flow from investing activities ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period 321 (406 ) (91 ) within three months Other debt: 1,003 8,758 140 - New borrowings (2,723) (2,731) (1,533) - Repayments (1,033) (1,232) (1,115) Interest paid (81 ) (124 ) (45 ) Derivative financial instruments (8 ) 2 (2 ) Change in non-controlling interest Cash dividends paid to: (3,483) (3,725) (3,875) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (110 ) (133 ) (68 ) - Non-controlling interest (1,486) (2,848) (2,255) Repurchases of shares Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends (182 ) (618 ) (456 ) received (7,781) (3,057) (9,300) Cash flow from financing activities ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- (595 ) 289 21 Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents 3,756 2,637 (5,271 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,055 15,417 26,741 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,811 18,055 21,470 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Accounts (pages 190 to 238) and Form 20-F (pages 142 to 189) for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Registrar for Companies for England and Wales and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and should be read in conjunction with these filings. The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act. Key accounting considerations related to COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment Impairment As a result of COVID-19 and the significant oil price drop in the first quarter 2020, oil and gas price assumptions applied for impairment testing were reviewed. On that basis, Shell has lowered its short-term price outlook for the remainder of 2020, which was the basis for impairment in the first quarter 2020. Because of COVID-19 and OPEC+ actions there remains significant demand and supply uncertainties and accordingly, the medium and long-term price outlook also remain uncertain. As per normal process outlined in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F, these price assumptions are subject to review later this year. For the impairments in the first quarter 2020, see footnote 2 on the Consolidated Statement of Income on page 8. Inventories As per accounting policies disclosed in Shell's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F, inventories are stated at cost or net realisable value ('NRV'), whichever is lower. For the write-downs to NRV at March 31, 2020 see footnote 2 on the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET