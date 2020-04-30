Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -5

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet on page 9.
2. Segment information
With effect from 2020, Shell's reporting segments consist of Integrated
Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate, reflecting the way
Shell reviews and assesses its performance. Oil Products and Chemicals
businesses were previously reported under the Downstream segment. Oil
sands mining activities, previously included in the Upstream segment,
are reported under Oil Products. Comparative information has been
reclassified.
Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS
earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive
Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources
and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes
sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during
the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings
therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory
carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally
equivalent to commercially available prices.
With effect from January 1, 2020, additional contracts are classified as
held for trading purposes and consequently revenue is reported on a net
rather than gross basis. The effect on revenue for the first quarter
2020 is a reduction of $16,313 million.
INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- --------- --------- ----------------------------
Third-party revenue
10,157 11,006 11,639 Integrated Gas
2,344 2,604 2,301 Upstream
44,297 67,354 66,051 Oil Products
3,221 3,033 3,733 Chemicals
11 9 11 Corporate
60,029 84,006 83,735 Total third-party revenue(1)
------ ------ ------
Inter-segment revenue(2)
891 1,117 1,092 Integrated Gas
6,476 9,416 9,532 Upstream
1,851 1,629 2,180 Oil Products
875 854 966 Chemicals
-- -- -- Corporate
------ ------ ------ ----------------------------
CCS earnings
1,812 1,897 2,795 Integrated Gas
(863 ) (855 ) 1,624 Upstream
2,211 1,183 1,224 Oil Products
146 (78 ) 452 Chemicals
(453 ) (1,151) (671 ) Corporate
2,854 996 5,424 Total
------ ------ ------
(1.) Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with
customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of
commodity derivatives. First quarter 2020 included income of $6,686
million (Q4 2019: $594 million income; Q1 2019: $737 million income).
This amount includes both the reversal of prior gains of $317 million
related to sales contracts and prior losses of $76 million related to
purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical
settlement has taken place in the first quarter 2020. This disclosure
reflects the application of IFRIC agenda decision 'Physical settlement
of contracts to buy or sell a non-financial item (IFRS 9)'.
(2.) Comparative information for inter-segment revenue for Upstream, Oil
Products and Chemicals has been revised to conform with reporting
segment changes applicable from 2020. Inter-segment revenue for
Integrated Gas for the first quarter 2019 has been revised from $984
million to amend for certain intra-segment transactions previously
reported as inter-segment revenue.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
-------- -------- -------- ---------------------------------------------------
Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc
(24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling
1 124 156 interest
----- ----- -----
(23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period
Current cost of supplies adjustment:
3,774 (69 ) (985 ) Purchases
(916 ) 13 236 Taxation
Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and
19 (37 ) 16 associates
----- -----
2,876 (93 ) (733 ) Current cost of supplies adjustment(1)
----- ----- -----
2,854 996 5,424 CCS earnings
of which:
2,756 871 5,293 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc
shareholders
97 125 131 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling
interest
----- ----- -----
(1.) The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
is a positive $2,780 million in the first quarter 2020 (Q4 2019:
negative $94 million; Q1 2019: negative $708 million)
3. Earnings per share
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
---------- --------- --------- ---------------------------------------------------
Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc
(24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders ($ million)
Weighted average number of shares used as the basis
for determining:
7,819.8 7,907.2 8,152.2 Basic earnings per share (million)
7,819.8 7,962.5 8,210.7 Diluted earnings per share (million)
------- ------- ------- ---------------------------------------------------
4. Share capital
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.07 EACH(1)
Number of shares Nominal value ($ million)
A B A B Total
------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- -----------
At January 1,
2020 4,151,787,517 3,729,407,107 349 308 657
Repurchases
of shares (46,143,892) (15,422,859) (4) (1) (5)
-------------
At March 31,
2020 4,105,643,625 3,713,984,248 345 307 652
------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- -----------
At January 1,
2019 4,471,889,296 3,745,486,731 376 309 685
Repurchases
of shares (72,531,119) -- (6) -- (6)
At March 31,
2019 4,399,358,177 3,745,486,731 371 309 680
------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- -----------
(1.) Share capital at March 31, 2020 also included 50,000 issued and
fully paid sterling deferred shares of GBP1 each.
At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019, the
Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc,
and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into
ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal
amount of EUR190 million (representing 2,720 million ordinary shares of
EUR0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange.
This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August
21, 2020, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020,
unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in
a general meeting.
5. Other reserves
OTHER RESERVES
Share Capital Accumulated
Merger premium redemption Share other comprehensive
$ million reserve reserve reserve plan reserve income Total
---------------------------------- -------- -------- ----------- --------------- ---------------------- ---------
At January 1, 2020 37,298 154 123 1,049 (24,173) 14,451
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
attributable to Royal Dutch
Shell plc shareholders -- -- -- -- (2,283) (2,283)
Transfer from other comprehensive
income -- -- -- -- (6) (6)
Repurchases of shares -- -- 5 -- -- 5
Share-based compensation -- -- -- (374) -- (374)
At March 31, 2020 37,298 154 128 675 (26,462) 11,794
---------------------------------- -------- -------- ----------- -------- ----- ------------ ------- ------
At January 1, 2019 37,298 154 95 1,098 (22,030) 16,615
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
attributable to Royal Dutch
Shell plc shareholders -- -- -- -- (1,679) (1,679)
Transfer from other comprehensive
income -- -- -- -- (89) (89)
Repurchases of shares -- -- 6 -- -- 6
Share-based compensation -- -- -- (384) -- (384)
At March 31, 2019 37,298 154 101 713 (23,797) 14,468
