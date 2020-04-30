Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -5

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet on page 9. 2. Segment information With effect from 2020, Shell's reporting segments consist of Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate, reflecting the way Shell reviews and assesses its performance. Oil Products and Chemicals businesses were previously reported under the Downstream segment. Oil sands mining activities, previously included in the Upstream segment, are reported under Oil Products. Comparative information has been reclassified. Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices. With effect from January 1, 2020, additional contracts are classified as held for trading purposes and consequently revenue is reported on a net rather than gross basis. The effect on revenue for the first quarter 2020 is a reduction of $16,313 million. INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- ---------------------------- Third-party revenue 10,157 11,006 11,639 Integrated Gas 2,344 2,604 2,301 Upstream 44,297 67,354 66,051 Oil Products 3,221 3,033 3,733 Chemicals 11 9 11 Corporate 60,029 84,006 83,735 Total third-party revenue(1) ------ ------ ------ Inter-segment revenue(2) 891 1,117 1,092 Integrated Gas 6,476 9,416 9,532 Upstream 1,851 1,629 2,180 Oil Products 875 854 966 Chemicals -- -- -- Corporate ------ ------ ------ ---------------------------- CCS earnings 1,812 1,897 2,795 Integrated Gas (863 ) (855 ) 1,624 Upstream 2,211 1,183 1,224 Oil Products 146 (78 ) 452 Chemicals (453 ) (1,151) (671 ) Corporate 2,854 996 5,424 Total ------ ------ ------ (1.) Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. First quarter 2020 included income of $6,686 million (Q4 2019: $594 million income; Q1 2019: $737 million income). This amount includes both the reversal of prior gains of $317 million related to sales contracts and prior losses of $76 million related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement has taken place in the first quarter 2020. This disclosure reflects the application of IFRIC agenda decision 'Physical settlement of contracts to buy or sell a non-financial item (IFRS 9)'. (2.) Comparative information for inter-segment revenue for Upstream, Oil Products and Chemicals has been revised to conform with reporting segment changes applicable from 2020. Inter-segment revenue for Integrated Gas for the first quarter 2019 has been revised from $984 million to amend for certain intra-segment transactions previously reported as inter-segment revenue. RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 -------- -------- -------- --------------------------------------------------- Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc (24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling 1 124 156 interest ----- ----- ----- (23 ) 1,089 6,157 Income/(loss) for the period Current cost of supplies adjustment: 3,774 (69 ) (985 ) Purchases (916 ) 13 236 Taxation Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and 19 (37 ) 16 associates ----- ----- 2,876 (93 ) (733 ) Current cost of supplies adjustment(1) ----- ----- ----- 2,854 996 5,424 CCS earnings of which: 2,756 871 5,293 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 97 125 131 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest ----- ----- ----- (1.) The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders is a positive $2,780 million in the first quarter 2020 (Q4 2019: negative $94 million; Q1 2019: negative $708 million) 3. Earnings per share EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 ---------- --------- --------- --------------------------------------------------- Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc (24 ) 965 6,001 shareholders ($ million) Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 7,819.8 7,907.2 8,152.2 Basic earnings per share (million) 7,819.8 7,962.5 8,210.7 Diluted earnings per share (million) ------- ------- ------- --------------------------------------------------- 4. Share capital ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.07 EACH(1) Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total ------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- ----------- At January 1, 2020 4,151,787,517 3,729,407,107 349 308 657 Repurchases of shares (46,143,892) (15,422,859) (4) (1) (5) ------------- At March 31, 2020 4,105,643,625 3,713,984,248 345 307 652 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- ----------- At January 1, 2019 4,471,889,296 3,745,486,731 376 309 685 Repurchases of shares (72,531,119) -- (6) -- (6) At March 31, 2019 4,399,358,177 3,745,486,731 371 309 680 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------- ------- ----------- (1.) Share capital at March 31, 2020 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of GBP1 each. At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of EUR190 million (representing 2,720 million ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 21, 2020, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting. 5. Other reserves OTHER RESERVES Share Capital Accumulated Merger premium redemption Share other comprehensive $ million reserve reserve reserve plan reserve income Total ---------------------------------- -------- -------- ----------- --------------- ---------------------- --------- At January 1, 2020 37,298 154 123 1,049 (24,173) 14,451 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders -- -- -- -- (2,283) (2,283) Transfer from other comprehensive income -- -- -- -- (6) (6) Repurchases of shares -- -- 5 -- -- 5 Share-based compensation -- -- -- (374) -- (374) At March 31, 2020 37,298 154 128 675 (26,462) 11,794 ---------------------------------- -------- -------- ----------- -------- ----- ------------ ------- ------ At January 1, 2019 37,298 154 95 1,098 (22,030) 16,615 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders -- -- -- -- (1,679) (1,679) Transfer from other comprehensive income -- -- -- -- (89) (89) Repurchases of shares -- -- 6 -- -- 6 Share-based compensation -- -- -- (384) -- (384) At March 31, 2019 37,298 154 101 713 (23,797) 14,468

