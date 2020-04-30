Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -5

Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:32:24 am
16.75 EUR   -3.07%
Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -2-
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-
DJ
04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet on page 9. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   2. Segment information 
 
   With effect from 2020, Shell's reporting segments consist of Integrated 
Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate, reflecting the way 
Shell reviews and assesses its performance. Oil Products and Chemicals 
businesses were previously reported under the Downstream segment. Oil 
sands mining activities, previously included in the Upstream segment, 
are reported under Oil Products. Comparative information has been 
reclassified. 
 
   Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS 
earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive 
Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources 
and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes 
sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during 
the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings 
therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory 
carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally 
equivalent to commercially available prices. 
 
   With effect from January 1, 2020, additional contracts are classified as 
held for trading purposes and consequently revenue is reported on a net 
rather than gross basis. The effect on revenue for the first quarter 
2020 is a reduction of $16,313 million. 
 
 
 
 
 
INFORMATION BY SEGMENT 
  Quarters                       $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  ---------------------------- 
                                 Third-party revenue 
10,157     11,006     11,639        Integrated Gas 
2,344      2,604      2,301         Upstream 
44,297     67,354     66,051        Oil Products 
3,221      3,033      3,733         Chemicals 
11         9          11            Corporate 
60,029     84,006     83,735     Total third-party revenue(1) 
------     ------     ------ 
                                 Inter-segment revenue(2) 
891        1,117      1,092         Integrated Gas 
6,476      9,416      9,532         Upstream 
1,851      1,629      2,180         Oil Products 
875        854        966           Chemicals 
--         --         --            Corporate 
------     ------     ------     ---------------------------- 
                                 CCS earnings 
1,812      1,897      2,795         Integrated Gas 
(863  )    (855  )    1,624         Upstream 
2,211      1,183      1,224         Oil Products 
146        (78   )    452           Chemicals 
(453  )    (1,151)    (671  )       Corporate 
2,854      996        5,424      Total 
------     ------     ------ 
 
   (1.) Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with 
customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of 
commodity derivatives. First quarter 2020 included income of $6,686 
million (Q4 2019: $594 million income; Q1 2019: $737 million income). 
This amount includes both the reversal of prior gains of $317 million 
related to sales contracts and prior losses of $76 million related to 
purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical 
settlement has taken place in the first quarter 2020. This disclosure 
reflects the application of IFRIC agenda decision 'Physical settlement 
of contracts to buy or sell a non-financial item (IFRS 9)'. 
 
   (2.) Comparative information for inter-segment revenue for Upstream, Oil 
Products and Chemicals has been revised to conform with reporting 
segment changes applicable from 2020. Inter-segment revenue for 
Integrated Gas for the first quarter 2019 has been revised from $984 
million to amend for certain intra-segment transactions previously 
reported as inter-segment revenue. 
 
 
 
 
 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS 
  Quarters                    $ million 
Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q1 2019 
--------  --------  --------  --------------------------------------------------- 
                              Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc 
(24    )  965       6,001      shareholders 
                              Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling 
1         124       156       interest 
-----     -----     ----- 
(23  )    1,089     6,157     Income/(loss) for the period 
                              Current cost of supplies adjustment: 
3,774     (69  )    (985 )    Purchases 
(916 )    13        236       Taxation 
                              Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and 
19        (37  )    16        associates 
-----               ----- 
2,876     (93  )    (733 )    Current cost of supplies adjustment(1) 
-----     -----     ----- 
2,854     996       5,424     CCS earnings 
                              of which: 
2,756     871       5,293     CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc 
                               shareholders 
97        125       131       CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling 
                              interest 
-----     -----     ----- 
 
 
   (1.) The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 
is a positive $2,780 million in the first quarter 2020 (Q4 2019: 
negative $94 million; Q1 2019: negative $708 million) 
 
 
 
   3. Earnings per share 
 
 
 
 
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE 
  Quarters 
Q1 2020     Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
----------  ---------  ---------  --------------------------------------------------- 
                                  Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc 
(24      )  965        6,001       shareholders ($ million) 
                                  Weighted average number of shares used as the basis 
                                   for determining: 
7,819.8     7,907.2    8,152.2       Basic earnings per share (million) 
7,819.8     7,962.5    8,210.7       Diluted earnings per share (million) 
-------     -------    -------    --------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   4. Share capital 
 
 
 
 
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.07 EACH(1) 
                     Number of shares        Nominal value ($ million) 
                     A              B            A       B        Total 
-------------  -------------  -------------  -------  -------  ----------- 
At January 1, 
 2020          4,151,787,517  3,729,407,107      349      308          657 
Repurchases 
 of shares      (46,143,892)   (15,422,859)      (4)      (1)          (5) 
               ------------- 
At March 31, 
 2020          4,105,643,625  3,713,984,248      345      307          652 
-------------  -------------  -------------  -------  -------  ----------- 
At January 1, 
 2019          4,471,889,296  3,745,486,731      376      309          685 
Repurchases 
 of shares      (72,531,119)             --      (6)       --          (6) 
At March 31, 
 2019          4,399,358,177  3,745,486,731      371      309          680 
-------------  -------------  -------------  -------  -------  ----------- 
 
 
   (1.) Share capital at March 31, 2020 also included 50,000 issued and 
fully paid sterling deferred shares of GBP1 each. 
 
   At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019, the 
Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, 
and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into 
ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal 
amount of EUR190 million (representing 2,720 million ordinary shares of 
EUR0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. 
This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 
21, 2020, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, 
unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in 
a general meeting. 
 
 
 
   5. Other reserves 
 
 
 
 
 
OTHER RESERVES 
                                               Share      Capital                          Accumulated 
                                     Merger    premium   redemption       Share         other comprehensive 
$ million                            reserve   reserve    reserve      plan reserve           income          Total 
----------------------------------  --------  --------  -----------  ---------------  ----------------------  --------- 
At January 1, 2020                    37,298       154          123     1,049              (24,173)           14,451 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) 
 attributable to Royal Dutch 
 Shell plc shareholders                   --        --           --        --               (2,283)           (2,283) 
Transfer from other comprehensive 
 income                                   --        --           --        --                   (6)               (6) 
Repurchases of shares                     --        --            5        --                   --                 5 
Share-based compensation                  --        --           --      (374)                  --              (374) 
At March 31, 2020                     37,298       154          128       675              (26,462)           11,794 
----------------------------------  --------  --------  -----------  --------  -----  ------------   -------  ------ 
At January 1, 2019                    37,298       154           95     1,098              (22,030)           16,615 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) 
 attributable to Royal Dutch 
 Shell plc shareholders                   --        --           --        --               (1,679)           (1,679) 
Transfer from other comprehensive 
 income                                   --        --           --        --                  (89)              (89) 
Repurchases of shares                     --        --            6        --                   --                 6 
Share-based compensation                  --        --           --      (384)                  --              (384) 
At March 31, 2019                     37,298       154          101       713              (23,797)           14,468

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET
