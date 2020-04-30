Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -6-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
----------------------------------  --------  --------  -----------  --------  -----  ------------   -------  ------ 
 
 
   The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a 
consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company 
of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading 
Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 
2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of 
shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption 
reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of 
Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of 
equity-settled share-based compensation plans. 
 
 
 
   6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities 
 
   As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 
December 31, 2019, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 
20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair 
value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the 
financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be 
received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly 
transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods 
and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2020, are 
consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2019, though 
the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using 
predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date. 
 
   The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the 
carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in 
accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. 
 
 
 
 
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES 
                                     December 31, 
$ million            March 31, 2020   2019 
-------------------  --------------  -------------- 
Carrying amount              65,775        65,887 
Fair value(1)                68,770        71,163 
                     --------------  ------------ 
 
 
   (1.) Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities. 
 
 
 
   ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES 
 
 
   1. Identified items 
 
 
   Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, 
fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts, 
redundancy and restructuring, the impact of exchange rate movements on 
certain deferred tax balances, and other items. These items, either 
individually or collectively, can cause volatility to net income, in 
some cases driven by external factors, which may hinder the comparative 
understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period. The 
impact of identified items on Shell's CCS earnings is as follows: 
 
 
 
 
 
IDENTIFIED ITEMS 
  Quarters                     $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  -------  ------------------------------------------------------ 
                               Identified items before tax 
(76   )    128        65       Divestment gains/(losses) 
(749  )    (2,941)    (33 )    Impairments 
                               Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and 
968        616        (72 )     certain gas contracts 
(18   )    (59   )    (53 )    Redundancy and restructuring 
--         (333  )    --       Other 
125        (2,589)    (93 )    Total identified items before tax 
------     ------     ---- 
                               Tax impact 
44         (16   )    (19 )    Divestment gains/(losses) 
213        700        (12 )    Impairments 
                               Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and 
(131  )    (90   )    104       certain gas contracts 
11         13         20       Redundancy and restructuring 
(366  )    29         (8  )    Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances 
--         (108  )    --       Other 
(228  )    529        86       Total tax impact 
------     ------     ----     ------------------------------------------------------ 
                               Identified items after tax 
(32   )    111        46       Divestment gains/(losses) 
(536  )    (2,240)    (45 )    Impairments 
                               Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and 
838        526        32        certain gas contracts 
(7    )    (46   )    (33 )    Redundancy and restructuring 
(366  )    29         (8  )    Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances 
--         (441  )    --       Other 
(104  )    (2,060)    (8  )    Impact on CCS earnings 
------     ------     ----     ------------------------------------------------------ 
                                  Of which: 
(331  )    (89   )    226            Integrated Gas 
(1,154)    (1,564)    (23 )          Upstream 
849        (318  )    (225)          Oil Products 
(2    )    (13   )    2              Chemicals 
535        (76   )    13             Corporate 
------ 
--         --         --       Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling 
                                interest 
------ 
(104    )  (2,060  )  (8    )  Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 
------     ------     ----     ------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
   The reconciliation from income attributable to RDS plc shareholders to 
CCS earnings attributable to RDS plc shareholders excluding identified 
items is shown on page 1. 
 
   The categories above represent the nature of the items identified 
irrespective of whether the items relate to Shell subsidiaries or joint 
ventures and associates. The after-tax impact of identified items of 
joint ventures and associates is fully reported within "Share of profit 
of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of 
Income, and fully reported as "identified items before tax" in the table 
above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and 
reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of 
Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken 
into account in the calculation of "underlying operating expenses" 
(Reference F). 
 
   Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas 
contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into 
contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power 
and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, 
pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for 
mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) 
and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price 
(fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the 
period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational 
purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage 
capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; 
furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable 
value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur 
because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a 
different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. 
In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery 
conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options 
and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are 
entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are 
reported as identified items. 
 
   Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact 
on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion 
to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and 
liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and 
Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated 
inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate 
gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment). 
 
   Other identified items represent other credits or charges Shell's 
management assesses should be excluded to provide additional insight, 
such as the impact arising from changes in tax legislation and certain 
provisions for onerous contracts or litigation. 
 
   B.         Basic CCS earnings per share 
 
   Basic CCS earnings per share is calculated as CCS earnings attributable 
to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (see Note 2), divided by the 
weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings 
per share (see Note 3). 
 
   C.         Cash capital expenditure 
 
   Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and 
developing assets in the period. Management regularly monitors this 
measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash 
capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the 
Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments 
in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities. 
 
   With effect from the first quarter 2020, "Capital investment" is no 
longer presented in this announcement since Cash capital expenditure is 
considered to be more closely aligned with management's focus on free 
cash flow generation. 
 
 
 
 
 
  Quarters                       $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  -------------------------------------------- 
4,263      6,707      5,121      Capital expenditure 
559        112        441        Investments in joint ventures and associates 
147        65         39         Investments in equity securities 
-------    -------    ------- 
4,970      6,883      5,601      Cash capital expenditure 
                                 Of which: 
882        1,323      1,344            Integrated Gas 
2,521      2,768      2,491            Upstream 
580        1,628      853              Oil Products 
846        1,023      828              Chemicals 
141        141        86               Corporate

