Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -6

---------------------------------- -------- -------- ----------- -------- ----- ------------ ------- ------ The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans. 6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2020, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2019, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date. The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES December 31, $ million March 31, 2020 2019 ------------------- -------------- -------------- Carrying amount 65,775 65,887 Fair value(1) 68,770 71,163 -------------- ------------ (1.) Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES 1. Identified items Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts, redundancy and restructuring, the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. These items, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility to net income, in some cases driven by external factors, which may hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period. The impact of identified items on Shell's CCS earnings is as follows: IDENTIFIED ITEMS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- ------- ------------------------------------------------------ Identified items before tax (76 ) 128 65 Divestment gains/(losses) (749 ) (2,941) (33 ) Impairments Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and 968 616 (72 ) certain gas contracts (18 ) (59 ) (53 ) Redundancy and restructuring -- (333 ) -- Other 125 (2,589) (93 ) Total identified items before tax ------ ------ ---- Tax impact 44 (16 ) (19 ) Divestment gains/(losses) 213 700 (12 ) Impairments Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and (131 ) (90 ) 104 certain gas contracts 11 13 20 Redundancy and restructuring (366 ) 29 (8 ) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances -- (108 ) -- Other (228 ) 529 86 Total tax impact ------ ------ ---- ------------------------------------------------------ Identified items after tax (32 ) 111 46 Divestment gains/(losses) (536 ) (2,240) (45 ) Impairments Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and 838 526 32 certain gas contracts (7 ) (46 ) (33 ) Redundancy and restructuring (366 ) 29 (8 ) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances -- (441 ) -- Other (104 ) (2,060) (8 ) Impact on CCS earnings ------ ------ ---- ------------------------------------------------------ Of which: (331 ) (89 ) 226 Integrated Gas (1,154) (1,564) (23 ) Upstream 849 (318 ) (225) Oil Products (2 ) (13 ) 2 Chemicals 535 (76 ) 13 Corporate ------ -- -- -- Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest ------ (104 ) (2,060 ) (8 ) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders ------ ------ ---- ------------------------------------------------------ The reconciliation from income attributable to RDS plc shareholders to CCS earnings attributable to RDS plc shareholders excluding identified items is shown on page 1. The categories above represent the nature of the items identified irrespective of whether the items relate to Shell subsidiaries or joint ventures and associates. The after-tax impact of identified items of joint ventures and associates is fully reported within "Share of profit of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as "identified items before tax" in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of "underlying operating expenses" (Reference F). Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items. Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment). Other identified items represent other credits or charges Shell's management assesses should be excluded to provide additional insight, such as the impact arising from changes in tax legislation and certain provisions for onerous contracts or litigation. B. Basic CCS earnings per share Basic CCS earnings per share is calculated as CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (see Note 2), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3). C. Cash capital expenditure Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities. With effect from the first quarter 2020, "Capital investment" is no longer presented in this announcement since Cash capital expenditure is considered to be more closely aligned with management's focus on free cash flow generation. Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- -------------------------------------------- 4,263 6,707 5,121 Capital expenditure 559 112 441 Investments in joint ventures and associates 147 65 39 Investments in equity securities ------- ------- ------- 4,970 6,883 5,601 Cash capital expenditure Of which: 882 1,323 1,344 Integrated Gas 2,521 2,768 2,491 Upstream 580 1,628 853 Oil Products 846 1,023 828 Chemicals 141 141 86 Corporate

