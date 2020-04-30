Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -7-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
-------    -------    -------    -------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   D.         Return on average capital employed 
 
   Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of 
Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE 
measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on a CCS basis excluding 
identified items. 
 
   Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, 
current debt and non-current debt. 
 
   ROACE on a Net income basis 
 
   In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous 
three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as 
a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The 
after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate 
for the same period. 
 
 
 
 
 
$ million                                                 Quarters 
                                                           Q1 2020    Q4 2019   Q1 2019 
                                                          ---------  ---------  --------- 
  Income - current and previous three quarters               10,252     16,432     24,033 
  Interest expense after tax - current and previous 
   three quarters                                             2,854      3,024      2,601 
  Income before interest expense - current and previous 
   three quarters                                            13,106     19,457     26,634 
--------------------------------------------------------  ---------  ---------  --------- 
  Capital employed -- opening                               292,797    295,398    289,335 
  Capital employed -- closing                               278,444    286,887    292,797 
  Capital employed -- average                               285,620    291,142    291,066 
                                                          ---------             --------- 
  ROACE on a Net income basis                               4.6%       6.7%       9.2% 
--------------------------------------------------------  -----      -----      ----- 
 
 
   ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 
 
   In this calculation, the sum of CCS earnings excluding identified items 
for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax 
interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital 
employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is 
calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period. 
 
 
 
 
 
$ million                                                   Quarters 
                                                             Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
                                                            ---------  ----------  --------- 
  CCS earnings - current and previous three quarters           13,256      15,827     23,964 
----------------------------------------------------------  ---------  ----------  --------- 
  Identified items - current and previous three quarters      (1,266)  (1,170)         2,119 
  Interest expense after tax -- current and previous 
   three quarters                                               2,854       3,024      2,601 
----------------------------------------------------------  ---------  ----------  --------- 
  CCS earnings excluding identified items before interest 
   expense - current and previous three quarters               17,376      20,021     24,446 
----------------------------------------------------------  ---------  ----------  --------- 
  Capital employed -- average                                 285,620     291,142    291,066 
----------------------------------------------------------  ---------  ----------  --------- 
  ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items             6.1%        6.9%       8.4% 
----------------------------------------------------------  -----      ------      ----- 
 
 
 
   E.         Gearing 
 
   Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as 
net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the 
sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, 
adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to 
hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and 
associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment 
useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by 
fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the 
potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. 
Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the 
derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the 
balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under "Trade and other 
receivables" or "Trade and other payables" as appropriate. 
 
 
 
 
 
$ million                                        Quarters 
                                                  March 31,    December    March 31, 
                                                     2020       31, 2019    2019 
                                                 -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Current debt                                        15,767       15,064       15,381 
  Non-current debt                                    79,298       81,360       77,160 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Total debt(1)                                       95,065       96,424       92,541 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Add: Debt-related derivative financial 
   instruments: net liability/(asset)                  1,218          701        1,158 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: 
   net liability/(asset)                                (58)           23           27 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Less: Cash and cash equivalents                   (21,811)     (18,055)     (21,470) 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Net debt                                            74,413       79,093       72,256 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Add: Total equity                                  183,379      190,463      200,256 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Total capital                                      257,792      269,557      272,512 
-----------------------------------------------  -----------  -----------  ----------- 
  Gearing                                         28.9%        29.3%         26.5% 
-----------------------------------------------  -----   ---  -----   ---  ------ 
 
 
 
   (1.) Includes lease liabilities of $29,290 million at March 31, 2020 and 
$30,537 million at December 31, 2019. 
 
   F.          Operating expenses 
 
   Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's cost management performance, 
comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of 
Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and 
administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. 
Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses 
performance excluding identified items. 
 
 
 
 
 
Quarters                         $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  --------------------------------------------- 
5,982      7,247      6,354      Production and manufacturing expenses 
                                 Selling, distribution and administrative 
2,393      2,831      2,352      expenses 
243        306        212        Research and development 
8,618      10,384     8,917      Operating expenses 
------     ------     ------     --------------------------------------------- 
                                    Of which identified items: 
                                       (Redundancy and restructuring 
(18   )    (58   )    (52   )          charges)/reversal 
--         (333  )    --               (Provisions)/reversal 
--         --         --               Other 
(18   )    (391  )    (52   ) 
8,600      9,993      8,865            Underlying operating expenses 
------     ------     ------     --------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   G.        Free cash flow 
 
   Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing 
activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after 
investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the 
sum of "Cash flow from operating activities" and "Cash flow from 
investing activities". 
 
   Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from 
Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used 
by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these 
activities. 
 
 
 
 
 
Quarters                         $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  --------------------------------------------------- 
14,851     10,267     8,630      Cash flow from operating activities 
(2,718)    (4,862)    (4,622)    Cash flow from investing activities 
12,133     5,405      4,008      Free cash flow 
------     ------     ------     --------------------------------------------------- 
2,233      2,135      993        Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) 
------     ------     ------ 
                                 Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other 
--         106        --          investing cash outflows") 
------     ------     ------ 
                                 Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital 
404        551        358         expenditure(1) 
------     ------     ------ 
10,304     3,928      3,373      Organic free cash flow(2) 
------     ------     ------ 
 
 
 
   1. Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group