Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -7

------- ------- ------- -------------------------------------------- D. Return on average capital employed Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items. Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt. ROACE on a Net income basis In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period. $ million Quarters Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- Income - current and previous three quarters 10,252 16,432 24,033 Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,854 3,024 2,601 Income before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 13,106 19,457 26,634 -------------------------------------------------------- --------- --------- --------- Capital employed -- opening 292,797 295,398 289,335 Capital employed -- closing 278,444 286,887 292,797 Capital employed -- average 285,620 291,142 291,066 --------- --------- ROACE on a Net income basis 4.6% 6.7% 9.2% -------------------------------------------------------- ----- ----- ----- ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items In this calculation, the sum of CCS earnings excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period. $ million Quarters Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- ---------- --------- CCS earnings - current and previous three quarters 13,256 15,827 23,964 ---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- --------- Identified items - current and previous three quarters (1,266) (1,170) 2,119 Interest expense after tax -- current and previous three quarters 2,854 3,024 2,601 ---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- --------- CCS earnings excluding identified items before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 17,376 20,021 24,446 ---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- --------- Capital employed -- average 285,620 291,142 291,066 ---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- --------- ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 6.1% 6.9% 8.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- ----- ------ ----- E. Gearing Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under "Trade and other receivables" or "Trade and other payables" as appropriate. $ million Quarters March 31, December March 31, 2020 31, 2019 2019 ----------- ----------- ----------- Current debt 15,767 15,064 15,381 Non-current debt 79,298 81,360 77,160 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total debt(1) 95,065 96,424 92,541 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 1,218 701 1,158 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (58) 23 27 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Less: Cash and cash equivalents (21,811) (18,055) (21,470) ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net debt 74,413 79,093 72,256 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Add: Total equity 183,379 190,463 200,256 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total capital 257,792 269,557 272,512 ----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gearing 28.9% 29.3% 26.5% ----------------------------------------------- ----- --- ----- --- ------ (1.) Includes lease liabilities of $29,290 million at March 31, 2020 and $30,537 million at December 31, 2019. F. Operating expenses Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses performance excluding identified items. Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- --------------------------------------------- 5,982 7,247 6,354 Production and manufacturing expenses Selling, distribution and administrative 2,393 2,831 2,352 expenses 243 306 212 Research and development 8,618 10,384 8,917 Operating expenses ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------- Of which identified items: (Redundancy and restructuring (18 ) (58 ) (52 ) charges)/reversal -- (333 ) -- (Provisions)/reversal -- -- -- Other (18 ) (391 ) (52 ) 8,600 9,993 8,865 Underlying operating expenses ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------- G. Free cash flow Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of "Cash flow from operating activities" and "Cash flow from investing activities". Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities. Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- --------------------------------------------------- 14,851 10,267 8,630 Cash flow from operating activities (2,718) (4,862) (4,622) Cash flow from investing activities 12,133 5,405 4,008 Free cash flow ------ ------ ------ --------------------------------------------------- 2,233 2,135 993 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) ------ ------ ------ Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other -- 106 -- investing cash outflows") ------ ------ ------ Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital 404 551 358 expenditure(1) ------ ------ ------ 10,304 3,928 3,373 Organic free cash flow(2) ------ ------ ------ 1. Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET