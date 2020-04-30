Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -7

------- ------- ------- --------------------------------------------
D. Return on average capital employed
Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of
Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE
measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on a CCS basis excluding
identified items.
Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity,
current debt and non-current debt.
ROACE on a Net income basis
In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous
three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as
a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. The
after-tax interest expense is calculated using the effective tax rate
for the same period.
$ million Quarters
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- --------- ---------
Income - current and previous three quarters 10,252 16,432 24,033
Interest expense after tax - current and previous
three quarters 2,854 3,024 2,601
Income before interest expense - current and previous
three quarters 13,106 19,457 26,634
-------------------------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------
Capital employed -- opening 292,797 295,398 289,335
Capital employed -- closing 278,444 286,887 292,797
Capital employed -- average 285,620 291,142 291,066
--------- ---------
ROACE on a Net income basis 4.6% 6.7% 9.2%
-------------------------------------------------------- ----- ----- -----
ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items
In this calculation, the sum of CCS earnings excluding identified items
for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax
interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital
employed for the same period. The after-tax interest expense is
calculated using the effective tax rate for the same period.
$ million Quarters
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- ---------- ---------
CCS earnings - current and previous three quarters 13,256 15,827 23,964
---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- ---------
Identified items - current and previous three quarters (1,266) (1,170) 2,119
Interest expense after tax -- current and previous
three quarters 2,854 3,024 2,601
---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- ---------
CCS earnings excluding identified items before interest
expense - current and previous three quarters 17,376 20,021 24,446
---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- ---------
Capital employed -- average 285,620 291,142 291,066
---------------------------------------------------------- --------- ---------- ---------
ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 6.1% 6.9% 8.4%
---------------------------------------------------------- ----- ------ -----
E. Gearing
Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as
net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the
sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents,
adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to
hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and
associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment
useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by
fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the
potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts.
Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the
derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the
balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under "Trade and other
receivables" or "Trade and other payables" as appropriate.
$ million Quarters
March 31, December March 31,
2020 31, 2019 2019
----------- ----------- -----------
Current debt 15,767 15,064 15,381
Non-current debt 79,298 81,360 77,160
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Total debt(1) 95,065 96,424 92,541
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Add: Debt-related derivative financial
instruments: net liability/(asset) 1,218 701 1,158
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives:
net liability/(asset) (58) 23 27
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (21,811) (18,055) (21,470)
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Net debt 74,413 79,093 72,256
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Add: Total equity 183,379 190,463 200,256
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Total capital 257,792 269,557 272,512
----------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- -----------
Gearing 28.9% 29.3% 26.5%
----------------------------------------------- ----- --- ----- --- ------
(1.) Includes lease liabilities of $29,290 million at March 31, 2020 and
$30,537 million at December 31, 2019.
F. Operating expenses
Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's cost management performance,
comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of
Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and
administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.
Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses
performance excluding identified items.
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- --------- --------- ---------------------------------------------
5,982 7,247 6,354 Production and manufacturing expenses
Selling, distribution and administrative
2,393 2,831 2,352 expenses
243 306 212 Research and development
8,618 10,384 8,917 Operating expenses
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------
Of which identified items:
(Redundancy and restructuring
(18 ) (58 ) (52 ) charges)/reversal
-- (333 ) -- (Provisions)/reversal
-- -- -- Other
(18 ) (391 ) (52 )
8,600 9,993 8,865 Underlying operating expenses
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------
G. Free cash flow
Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing
activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after
investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the
sum of "Cash flow from operating activities" and "Cash flow from
investing activities".
Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from
Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used
by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these
activities.
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019
--------- --------- --------- ---------------------------------------------------
14,851 10,267 8,630 Cash flow from operating activities
(2,718) (4,862) (4,622) Cash flow from investing activities
12,133 5,405 4,008 Free cash flow
------ ------ ------ ---------------------------------------------------
2,233 2,135 993 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I)
------ ------ ------
Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other
-- 106 -- investing cash outflows")
------ ------ ------
Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital
404 551 358 expenditure(1)
------ ------ ------
10,304 3,928 3,373 Organic free cash flow(2)
------ ------ ------
1. Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio
