Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8

actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. 2. Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure. H. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period. Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 --------- --------- --------- ----------------------------------------------------- 14,851 10,267 8,630 Cash flow from operating activities ------ ------ ------ Of which: 3,986 3,457 4,227 Integrated Gas 5,607 3,995 5,278 Upstream 4,878 2,538 (598 ) Oil Products (178 ) (44 ) (11) Chemicals 559 321 (266 ) Corporate ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------- 9,594 (546 ) (2,841) (Increase)/decrease in inventories 6,314 (2,448) (1,425) (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (8,430) 961 783 Increase/(decrease) in current payables ------ ------ ------ 7,478 (2,033) (3,483) (Increase)/decrease in working capital ------ ------ ------ Cash flow from operating activities excluding working 7,373 12,300 12,113 capital movements ------ ------ ------ Of which: 3,352 4,017 3,715 Integrated Gas 3,718 4,834 5,263 Upstream 353 3,120 2,589 Oil Products 189 338 528 Chemicals (239 ) (9 ) 17 Corporate ------ ------ ------ ----------------------------------------------------- I. Divestment proceeds Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver sustainable cash flow. Quarters $ million Q4 Q1 2020 2019 Q1 2019 -------- ------ ------- --------------------------------------------------- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,613 1,049 178 and businesses 547 1,032 544 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 73 55 271 Proceeds from sale of equity securities ------ 2,233 2,135 993 Divestment proceeds ------ ------ ------- CAUTIONARY STATEMENT All amounts shown throughout this announcement are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this announcement may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding. The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest. This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, April 30, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. This announcement contains references to Shell's website. These references are for the readers' convenience only. Shell is not incorporating by reference any information posted on www.shell.com. We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov. This announcement contains inside information. April 30, 2020 The information in this announcement reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Contacts: - Linda M. Coulter, Company Secretary - Investor Relations: International + 31 (0) 70 377 4540; North America +1 832 337 2034 - Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; USA +1 832 337 4355 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Inside Information