ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First -8-

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
      actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and 
      restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the 
      Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. 
 
   2. Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to 
      inorganic expenditure. 
 
 
   H.         Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital 
movements 
 
   Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items 
in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows:                 (i) 
(increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current 
receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables. 
 
   Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 
is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over 
time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and 
operating receivables and payables from period to period. 
 
 
 
 
 
Quarters                         $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019 
---------  ---------  ---------  ----------------------------------------------------- 
14,851     10,267     8,630      Cash flow from operating activities 
------     ------     ------ 
                                    Of which: 
3,986      3,457      4,227            Integrated Gas 
5,607      3,995      5,278            Upstream 
4,878      2,538      (598  )          Oil Products 
(178  )    (44   )    (11)             Chemicals 
559        321        (266  )          Corporate 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------- 
9,594      (546  )    (2,841)    (Increase)/decrease in inventories 
6,314      (2,448)    (1,425)    (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 
(8,430)    961        783        Increase/(decrease) in current payables 
------     ------     ------ 
7,478      (2,033)    (3,483)    (Increase)/decrease in working capital 
------     ------     ------ 
                                 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working 
7,373      12,300     12,113      capital movements 
------     ------     ------ 
                                    Of which: 
3,352      4,017      3,715            Integrated Gas 
3,718      4,834      5,263            Upstream 
353        3,120      2,589            Oil Products 
189        338        528              Chemicals 
(239  )    (9    )    17               Corporate 
------     ------     ------     ----------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   I.          Divestment proceeds 
 
   Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities 
in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever 
to deliver sustainable cash flow. 
 
 
 
 
 
Quarters                   $ million 
          Q4 
Q1 2020   2019    Q1 2019 
--------  ------  -------  --------------------------------------------------- 
                           Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 
1,613     1,049   178       and businesses 
547       1,032   544      Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 
73        55      271      Proceeds from sale of equity securities 
------ 
2,233     2,135   993      Divestment proceeds 
------    ------  ------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   CAUTIONARY STATEMENT 
 
   All amounts shown throughout this announcement are unaudited. All peak 
production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected 
production. The numbers presented throughout this announcement may not 
sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely 
reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding. 
 
   The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly 
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement 
"Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for 
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its 
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are 
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in 
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where 
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or 
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as 
used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell 
plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and 
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are 
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", 
respectively.  Entities over which Shell has significant influence but 
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The 
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct 
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or 
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party 
interest. 
 
   This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the 
meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses 
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical 
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. 
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that 
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and 
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause 
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those 
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements 
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential 
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing 
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections 
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by 
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", 
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "may", 
"objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", "project", "risks", 
"schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will" and similar terms and 
phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future 
operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ 
materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements 
included in this announcement, including (without limitation): 
(a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in 
demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations;         (d) 
drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of 
market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical 
risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable 
potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation 
and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in 
developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; 
(j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory 
measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market 
conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, 
including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of 
contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the 
approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; 
(m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 
(coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No 
assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed 
previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in 
this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the 
cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers 
should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 
Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in 
Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 
(available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk 
factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained 
in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each 
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this 
announcement, April 30, 2020. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of 
its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise 
any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future 
events or other information. In light of these risks, results could 
differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. 
 
   This announcement contains references to Shell's website. These 
references are for the readers' convenience only. Shell is not 
incorporating by reference any information posted on www.shell.com. 
 
   We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement 
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly 
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are 
urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov. 
 
   This announcement contains inside information. 
 
   April 30, 2020 
 
 
 
 
The information in this announcement reflects the unaudited consolidated 
 financial position and results of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, 
 Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
   Contacts: 
 
   - Linda M. Coulter, Company Secretary 
 
   - Investor Relations: International + 31 (0) 70 377 4540; North America 
+1 832 337 2034 
 
   - Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; USA +1 832 337 4355 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Inside Information

