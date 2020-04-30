Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
The Hague, April 30, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS" or
the "Company") today announced an interim dividend in respect of the
first quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.16 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B
ordinary share ("B Share"), reduced from the US$ 0.47 dividend for the
same quarter last year.
The pace and scale of the societal impact of COVID19 and the resulting
deterioration in the macroeconomic and commodity price outlook is
unprecedented. The duration of these impacts remains unclear with the
expectation that the weaker conditions will likely extend beyond 2020.
In response, Shell has taken decisive actions to reduce our spending and
position our businesses to compete in the current lower commodity price
environment and uncertain demand outlook. The Board of Royal Dutch Shell
has taken the decision to reset its dividend to provide financial
resilience and further flexibility to manage the uncertainty. Shell is
taking the steps necessary to ensure that we are well-positioned for the
eventual economic recovery.
Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday commented:
"Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial
framework. However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic
uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain
demand outlook, the Board believes that maintaining the current level of
shareholder distributions is not prudent. Following the announcement not
to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the
Board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and
reset to 16 US cents per share.
As conditions allow, the Board will continue to evaluate our capital
allocation priorities between ongoing investment in our business,
maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing returns to
shareholders which remains our ambition."
Details relating to the first quarter 2020 interim dividend
It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the
Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax
purposes.
Per ordinary share Q1 2020
RDS A Shares (US$) 0.16
------------------- -------
RDS B Shares (US$) 0.16
------------------- -------
Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although
holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US
dollars or pounds sterling.
Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling,
although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends
in US dollars or euros.
The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be
announced on June 8, 2020.
Per ADS Q1 2020
RDS A ADSs (US$) 0.32
----------------- -------
RDS B ADSs (US$) 0.32
----------------- -------
Cash dividends on American Depository Shares ("ADSs") will be paid, by
default, in US dollars.
ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A
and RDS.B. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the
case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced
by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the
terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.
Shell has introduced option to receive dividend in US dollars and moved
to full electronic settlement of its dividends
On December 18, 2019, Shell announced the introduction of US dollar as
additional currency election and highlighted that its dividend will be
settled with its shareholders fully electronically either in CREST or
via interbank transfers. The announcement provided an overview of the
actions needed by shareholders to ensure they continue to receive their
dividends. Please refer to the announcement of December 18, 2019 for
further information:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fdv8-kuZr-abJtv6ybhfeffnSBbHAFzZfoRrUgc65cHNcH14zUhz3DASeysC9TIokCQCSUgsxAyT7-o6nQRHUm8ovtx_sbCYoNie_X36zqQUCw5_vDmBRNZBVO5l3vOFpMWQS_ejjGiJoOHOeIZybEYXBAPABE5O1T3fPTOw1Ihd_FowpTL_h41laaYp8MjInHllR1qKsACy-4L5vFpvkjd03NEEumUb9uATjpcnzhzVOmqRvy19e5Q-A7DdU-XZqNLr6lKSaRKf_p0DS3WAh8j9W6vS65vXXpmX2ZJFJpmkjdVXag-Q79adHAzdd1phMIGdtov1FYPYK70np_E7gAS1rAyip8ZqBWulXRbH8d0=
https://www.shell.com/media/news-and-media-releases/2019/shell-introduces-option-to-receive-dividend-in-us-dollars.html
Dividend timetable for the first quarter 2020 interim dividend
Announcement date April 30, 2020
Ex-dividend date May 14, 2020
Record date May 15, 2020
Closing of currency election date (see June 2, 2020
Note below)
Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement June 8, 2020
date
Payment date June 22, 2020
Note
A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding
shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution
ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to
other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the
Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement.
Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or
financial institution for the election deadline that applies.
Taxation - cash dividends
Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch
dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in
certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on
their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial
refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.
If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should
consult your tax advisor.
Dividend Reinvestment Programmes ("DRIP")
The following organisations operate Dividend Reinvestment Plans
("DRIPs") which enable RDS shareholders to elect to have their dividend
payments used to purchase RDS shares of the same class as those already
held by them:
-- Equiniti Financial Services Limited ("EFSL"), for those holding shares
(a) directly on the register as certificate holder or as CREST Member and
(b) via the Nominee Service;
-- ABN-AMRO NV ("ABN") for Financial Intermediaries holding 'A' shares or
'B' shares via Euroclear Nederland:
-- JP Morgan Chase Bank NA ("JPM") for holders of 'A' and 'B' American
Depository Shares; and
-- Other DRIPs may also be available from the intermediary through which
investors hold their shares.
Such organisations provide their DRIPs fully on their account and not on
behalf of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Interested parties should contact DRIP
Offerors directly.
More information can be found at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fdv8-kuZr-abJtv6ybhfeffnSBbHAFzZfoRrUgc65cE0-kfF4hu7fX1tRyQ0evE6Nhax8JhhHx4J9jtfsi71Z6vhyCXt7f498RYa2pnqFoU=
https://www.shell.com/drip
To be eligible for the next dividend, shareholders must make a valid
dividend reinvestment election before the published date for the close
of elections.
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations:
Europe + 31 (0) 70 377 4540
North America +1 832 337 2034
Media:
International +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Americas +1 832 337 4355
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement
"Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies"
as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch
Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations",
respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party
interest.
This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate",
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend",
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably",
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target",
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors
