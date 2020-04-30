Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   The Hague, April 30, 2020 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS" or 
the "Company") today announced an interim dividend in respect of the 
first quarter of 2020 of US$ 0.16 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B 
ordinary share ("B Share"), reduced from the US$ 0.47 dividend for the 
same quarter last year. 
 
   The pace and scale of the societal impact of COVID19 and the resulting 
deterioration in the macroeconomic and commodity price outlook is 
unprecedented. The duration of these impacts remains unclear with the 
expectation that the weaker conditions will likely extend beyond 2020. 
In response, Shell has taken decisive actions to reduce our spending and 
position our businesses to compete in the current lower commodity price 
environment and uncertain demand outlook. The Board of Royal Dutch Shell 
has taken the decision to reset its dividend to provide financial 
resilience and further flexibility to manage the uncertainty. Shell is 
taking the steps necessary to ensure that we are well-positioned for the 
eventual economic recovery. 
 
   Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday commented: 
"Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial 
framework. However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic 
uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain 
demand outlook, the Board believes that maintaining the current level of 
shareholder distributions is not prudent. Following the announcement not 
to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the 
Board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and 
reset to 16 US cents per share. 
 
   As conditions allow, the Board will continue to evaluate our capital 
allocation priorities between ongoing investment in our business, 
maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing returns to 
shareholders which remains our ambition." 
 
   Details relating to the first quarter 2020 interim dividend 
 
   It is expected that cash dividends on the B Shares will be paid via the 
Dividend Access Mechanism and will have a UK source for UK and Dutch tax 
purposes. 
 
 
 
 
Per ordinary share   Q1 2020 
 
RDS A Shares (US$)      0.16 
-------------------  ------- 
RDS B Shares (US$)      0.16 
-------------------  ------- 
 
 
   Cash dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros, although 
holders of A Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends in US 
dollars or pounds sterling. 
 
   Cash dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling, 
although holders of B Shares will be able to elect to receive dividends 
in US dollars or euros. 
 
   The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be 
announced on June 8, 2020. 
 
 
 
 
Per ADS            Q1 2020 
 
RDS A ADSs (US$)      0.32 
-----------------  ------- 
RDS B ADSs (US$)      0.32 
-----------------  ------- 
 
 
   Cash dividends on American Depository Shares ("ADSs") will be paid, by 
default, in US dollars. 
 
   ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols RDS.A 
and RDS.B. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, two A Shares in the 
case of RDS.A or two B Shares in the case of RDS.B. ADSs are evidenced 
by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) certificate. In many cases the 
terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably. 
 
   Shell has introduced option to receive dividend in US dollars and moved 
to full electronic settlement of its dividends 
 
   On December 18, 2019, Shell announced the introduction of US dollar as 
additional currency election and highlighted that its dividend will be 
settled with its shareholders fully electronically either in CREST or 
via interbank transfers. The announcement provided an overview of the 
actions needed by shareholders to ensure they continue to receive their 
dividends. Please refer to the announcement of December 18, 2019 for 
further information: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fdv8-kuZr-abJtv6ybhfeffnSBbHAFzZfoRrUgc65cHNcH14zUhz3DASeysC9TIokCQCSUgsxAyT7-o6nQRHUm8ovtx_sbCYoNie_X36zqQUCw5_vDmBRNZBVO5l3vOFpMWQS_ejjGiJoOHOeIZybEYXBAPABE5O1T3fPTOw1Ihd_FowpTL_h41laaYp8MjInHllR1qKsACy-4L5vFpvkjd03NEEumUb9uATjpcnzhzVOmqRvy19e5Q-A7DdU-XZqNLr6lKSaRKf_p0DS3WAh8j9W6vS65vXXpmX2ZJFJpmkjdVXag-Q79adHAzdd1phMIGdtov1FYPYK70np_E7gAS1rAyip8ZqBWulXRbH8d0= 
https://www.shell.com/media/news-and-media-releases/2019/shell-introduces-option-to-receive-dividend-in-us-dollars.html 
 
 
   Dividend timetable for the first quarter 2020 interim dividend 
 
 
 
 
Announcement date                                 April 30, 2020 
Ex-dividend date                                  May 14, 2020 
Record date                                       May 15, 2020 
Closing of currency election date (see             June 2, 2020 
 Note below) 
Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement   June 8, 2020 
 date 
Payment date                                       June 22, 2020 
 
 
   Note 
 
   A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding 
shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution 
ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to 
other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the 
Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. 
Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or 
financial institution for the election deadline that applies. 
 
   Taxation - cash dividends 
 
   Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch 
dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in 
certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on 
their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial 
refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. 
 
   If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should 
consult your tax advisor. 
 
   Dividend Reinvestment Programmes ("DRIP") 
 
   The following organisations operate Dividend Reinvestment Plans 
("DRIPs") which enable RDS shareholders to elect to have their dividend 
payments used to purchase RDS shares of the same class as those already 
held by them: 
 
 
   -- Equiniti Financial Services Limited ("EFSL"), for those holding shares 
      (a) directly on the register as certificate holder or as CREST Member and 
      (b) via the Nominee Service; 
 
   -- ABN-AMRO NV ("ABN") for Financial Intermediaries holding 'A' shares or 
      'B' shares via Euroclear Nederland: 
 
   -- JP Morgan Chase Bank NA ("JPM") for holders of 'A' and 'B' American 
      Depository Shares; and 
 
   -- Other DRIPs may also be available from the intermediary through which 
      investors hold their shares. 
 
 
   Such organisations provide their DRIPs fully on their account and not on 
behalf of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Interested parties should contact DRIP 
Offerors directly. 
 
   More information can be found at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fdv8-kuZr-abJtv6ybhfeffnSBbHAFzZfoRrUgc65cE0-kfF4hu7fX1tRyQ0evE6Nhax8JhhHx4J9jtfsi71Z6vhyCXt7f498RYa2pnqFoU= 
https://www.shell.com/drip 
 
   To be eligible for the next dividend, shareholders must make a valid 
dividend reinvestment election before the published date for the close 
of elections. 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   ENQUIRIES: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations: 
Europe                + 31 (0) 70 377 4540 
North America              +1 832 337 2034 
 
Media: 
International         +44 (0) 207 934 5550 
Americas                   +1 832 337 4355 
 
 
   CAUTIONARY NOTE 
 
   The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly 
owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement 
"Shell", "Shell Group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for 
convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its 
subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are 
also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in 
general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where 
no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or 
entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" 
as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch 
Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and 
unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are 
generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", 
respectively.  Entities over which Shell has significant influence but 
neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The 
term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct 
and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or 
unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party 
interest. 
 
   This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the 
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) 
concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses 
of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical 
fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. 
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that 
are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and 
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause 
actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those 
expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements 
include, among other things, statements concerning the potential 
exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing 
management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections 
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by 
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", 
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", 
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", 
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", 
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0216ET
