ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:32:54 am
16.7 EUR   -3.36%
Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results

04/30/2020 | 02:16am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
 
 
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 
 1(ST) QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS 
------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS 
Quarters                               $ million 
Q1 2020    Q4 2019    Q1 2019    %(1)                                                     Reference 
---------  ---------  ---------  ----  -------------------------------------------------  --------- 
(24     )  965        6,001      -100  Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 
                                                                                          Note 
2,756      871        5,293      -48   CCS earnings attributable to shareholders           2 
(104  )    (2,060)    (8    )          Of which: Identified items                         A 
------     ------     ------                                                              --------- 
                                       CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 
2,860      2,931      5,301      -46    excluding identified items 
                                       Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling 
97         125        131               interest 
------     ------     ------ 
2,957      3,056      5,432      -46   CCS earnings excluding identified items 
                                           Of which: 
2,143      1,986      2,569                  Integrated Gas 
291        709        1,648                  Upstream 
1,363      1,501      1,448                  Oil Products 
148        (65   )    451                    Chemicals 
(989  )    (1,075)    (684  )                Corporate 
------     ------     ------           ------------------------------------------------- 
14,851     10,267     8,630      +72   Cash flow from operating activities 
(2,718)    (4,862)    (4,622)          Cash flow from investing activities 
12,133     5,405      4,008            Free cash flow                                     G 
------     ------     ------                                                              --------- 
0.00       0.12       0.74       -100  Basic earnings per share ($) 
0.35       0.11       0.65       -46   Basic CCS earnings per share ($)                   B 
                                       Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified 
0.37       0.37       0.65       -43    items ($) 
------     ------     ------     ---- 
0.16       0.47       0.47       -66   Dividend per share ($) 
------     ------     ------     ---- 
 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 
were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, 
weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales 
volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by 
favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating 
expenses. 
 
   Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 
was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales 
adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity 
derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter 
2019. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5 
billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the 
share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has 
bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented: 
"Under extremely challenging conditions, Shell is stepping up to protect 
our people and support communities around the globe while delivering 
strong safety and operational performance across our business. Our 
Integrated Gas and Marketing businesses continued to achieve robust 
results this quarter, bringing resilience to our cash flows. In March, 
we took decisive actions to reduce our spending, increase our liquidity 
and position our business to manage the deteriorating macroeconomic and 
commodity price outlook. Our integrated business model, the high quality 
of our assets and the resourcefulness of our people have allowed us to 
respond swiftly. 
 
   Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the 
significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent 
steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance 
sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell. Starting this 
quarter, the Board has decided to reduce our quarterly dividend to 16 US 
cents per share." 
 
   Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday commented: 
"Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial 
framework. However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic 
uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain 
demand outlook, the Board believes that maintaining the current level of 
shareholder distributions is not prudent. Following the announcement not 
to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the 
Board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and 
reset to 16 US cents per share. 
 
   As conditions allow, the Board will continue to evaluate our capital 
allocation priorities between ongoing investment in our business, 
maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing returns to 
shareholders which remains our ambition" 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES 
Quarters                            $ million 
Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q1 2019   %(1)                                                 Reference 
--------  --------  --------  ----  ---------------------------------------------  --------- 
4,970     6,883     5,601           Cash capital expenditure                       C 
--------  --------  --------                                                       --------- 
                                    Total production available for sale (thousand 
3,719     3,763     3,752     -1     boe/d) 
--------  --------  --------  ---- 
46.53     56.60     57.42     -19   Global liquids realised price ($/b) 
                                    Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand 
4.31      4.42      5.37      -20    scf) 
--------  --------  --------  ---- 
8,618     10,384    8,917     -3    Operating expenses                             F 
8,600     9,993     8,865     -3    Underlying operating expenses                  F 
--------  --------  --------  ----                                                 --------- 
4.6 %     6.7 %     9.2 %           ROACE (Net income basis)                       D 
6.1 %     6.9 %     8.4 %           ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items)   D 
----      ----      ----                                                           --------- 
28.9%     29.3%     26.5%           Gearing                                        E 
----      ----      ----                                                           --------- 
 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
   Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is 
available at www.shell.com/investor. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   FIRST QUARTER 2020 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Integrated Gas 
 
   During the quarter, Shell announced that it will not proceed with the 
proposed Lake Charles LNG project due to the current market conditions. 
Accordingly, Energy Transfer will take over as the project developer. 
 
   In April, Shell took the final investment decision to develop the first 
phase of Arrow Energy's (Shell interest 50%) Surat Gas Project in 
Queensland, Australia, which will bring up to 90 billion cubic feet per 
year of new gas to market at peak production. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Oil Products 
 
   During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of the Martinez refinery in 
the USA to PBF Energy for $1.2 billion, which includes the refinery and 
inventory. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
INTEGRATED GAS 
Quarters                           $ million 
Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q1 2019  %(1) 
--------  --------  -------  ----  -------------------------------------------------- 
1,812     1,897     2,795    -35   Segment earnings 
(331 )    (89  )    226               Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 
2,143     1,986     2,569    -17   Earnings excluding identified items 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
3,986     3,457     4,227    -6    Cash flow from operating activities 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
                                   Cash flow from operating activities excluding 
3,352     4,017     3,715    -10    working capital movements (Reference H) 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
882       1,323     1,344          Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 
-----     -----     ----- 
                                   Liquids production available for sale (thousand 
162       161       137      +19    b/d) 
                                   Natural gas production available for sale (million 
4,596     4,578     4,143    +11    scf/d) 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
                                   Total production available for sale (thousand 
955       950       851      +12    boe/d) 
8.88      9.21      8.74     +2    LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
19.00     20.09     17.51    +9    LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 
-----     -----     -----    ---- 
 
 
   (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. 
 
   First quarter identified items primarily reflected losses of $154 
million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives 
and a charge of $121 million related to the impact of the weakening 
Australian dollar on a deferred tax position. 
 
   Compared with the first quarter 2019, Integrated Gas earnings excluding 
identified items primarily reflected lower realised LNG, oil and gas 
prices as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation and 
higher depreciation, partly offset by favourable movements in deferred 
tax positions and higher LNG sales volumes.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-20 0215ET
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 3.65% 17.28 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
WTI 5.64% 16.715 Delayed Quote.-71.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 234 B
EBIT 2020 9 264 M
Net income 2020 4 161 M
Debt 2020 79 537 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,79  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-33.96%143 213
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.65%1 632 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.06%107 207
TOTAL S.A.-31.26%91 467
GAZPROM2.09%57 916
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-36.88%46 012
