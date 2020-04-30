Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1(ST) QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS ------------------------------------- SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) Reference --------- --------- --------- ---- ------------------------------------------------- --------- (24 ) 965 6,001 -100 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders Note 2,756 871 5,293 -48 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 2 (104 ) (2,060) (8 ) Of which: Identified items A ------ ------ ------ --------- CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 2,860 2,931 5,301 -46 excluding identified items Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling 97 125 131 interest ------ ------ ------ 2,957 3,056 5,432 -46 CCS earnings excluding identified items Of which: 2,143 1,986 2,569 Integrated Gas 291 709 1,648 Upstream 1,363 1,501 1,448 Oil Products 148 (65 ) 451 Chemicals (989 ) (1,075) (684 ) Corporate ------ ------ ------ ------------------------------------------------- 14,851 10,267 8,630 +72 Cash flow from operating activities (2,718) (4,862) (4,622) Cash flow from investing activities 12,133 5,405 4,008 Free cash flow G ------ ------ ------ --------- 0.00 0.12 0.74 -100 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.35 0.11 0.65 -46 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified 0.37 0.37 0.65 -43 items ($) ------ ------ ------ ---- 0.16 0.47 0.47 -66 Dividend per share ($) ------ ------ ------ ---- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating expenses. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter 2019. Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5 billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation. Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented: "Under extremely challenging conditions, Shell is stepping up to protect our people and support communities around the globe while delivering strong safety and operational performance across our business. Our Integrated Gas and Marketing businesses continued to achieve robust results this quarter, bringing resilience to our cash flows. In March, we took decisive actions to reduce our spending, increase our liquidity and position our business to manage the deteriorating macroeconomic and commodity price outlook. Our integrated business model, the high quality of our assets and the resourcefulness of our people have allowed us to respond swiftly. Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell. Starting this quarter, the Board has decided to reduce our quarterly dividend to 16 US cents per share." Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday commented: "Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial framework. However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the Board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent. Following the announcement not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the Board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and reset to 16 US cents per share. As conditions allow, the Board will continue to evaluate our capital allocation priorities between ongoing investment in our business, maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing returns to shareholders which remains our ambition" ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) Reference -------- -------- -------- ---- --------------------------------------------- --------- 4,970 6,883 5,601 Cash capital expenditure C -------- -------- -------- --------- Total production available for sale (thousand 3,719 3,763 3,752 -1 boe/d) -------- -------- -------- ---- 46.53 56.60 57.42 -19 Global liquids realised price ($/b) Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand 4.31 4.42 5.37 -20 scf) -------- -------- -------- ---- 8,618 10,384 8,917 -3 Operating expenses F 8,600 9,993 8,865 -3 Underlying operating expenses F -------- -------- -------- ---- --------- 4.6 % 6.7 % 9.2 % ROACE (Net income basis) D 6.1 % 6.9 % 8.4 % ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) D ---- ---- ---- --------- 28.9% 29.3% 26.5% Gearing E ---- ---- ---- --------- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor. FIRST QUARTER 2020 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS Integrated Gas During the quarter, Shell announced that it will not proceed with the proposed Lake Charles LNG project due to the current market conditions. Accordingly, Energy Transfer will take over as the project developer. In April, Shell took the final investment decision to develop the first phase of Arrow Energy's (Shell interest 50%) Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia, which will bring up to 90 billion cubic feet per year of new gas to market at peak production. Oil Products During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of the Martinez refinery in the USA to PBF Energy for $1.2 billion, which includes the refinery and inventory. PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) -------- -------- ------- ---- -------------------------------------------------- 1,812 1,897 2,795 -35 Segment earnings (331 ) (89 ) 226 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 2,143 1,986 2,569 -17 Earnings excluding identified items ----- ----- ----- ---- 3,986 3,457 4,227 -6 Cash flow from operating activities ----- ----- ----- ---- Cash flow from operating activities excluding 3,352 4,017 3,715 -10 working capital movements (Reference H) ----- ----- ----- ---- 882 1,323 1,344 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) ----- ----- ----- Liquids production available for sale (thousand 162 161 137 +19 b/d) Natural gas production available for sale (million 4,596 4,578 4,143 +11 scf/d) ----- ----- ----- ---- Total production available for sale (thousand 955 950 851 +12 boe/d) 8.88 9.21 8.74 +2 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) ----- ----- ----- ---- 19.00 20.09 17.51 +9 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) ----- ----- ----- ---- (1.) Q1 on Q1 change. First quarter identified items primarily reflected losses of $154 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a charge of $121 million related to the impact of the weakening Australian dollar on a deferred tax position. Compared with the first quarter 2019, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items primarily reflected lower realised LNG, oil and gas prices as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher depreciation, partly offset by favourable movements in deferred tax positions and higher LNG sales volumes.

