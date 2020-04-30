Royal Dutch Shell : Royal Dutch Shell Plc First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
1(ST) QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) Reference
(24 ) 965 6,001 -100 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders
Note
2,756 871 5,293 -48 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 2
(104 ) (2,060) (8 ) Of which: Identified items A
CCS earnings attributable to shareholders
2,860 2,931 5,301 -46 excluding identified items
Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling
97 125 131 interest
2,957 3,056 5,432 -46 CCS earnings excluding identified items
Of which:
2,143 1,986 2,569 Integrated Gas
291 709 1,648 Upstream
1,363 1,501 1,448 Oil Products
148 (65 ) 451 Chemicals
(989 ) (1,075) (684 ) Corporate
14,851 10,267 8,630 +72 Cash flow from operating activities
(2,718) (4,862) (4,622) Cash flow from investing activities
12,133 5,405 4,008 Free cash flow G
0.00 0.12 0.74 -100 Basic earnings per share ($)
0.35 0.11 0.65 -46 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B
Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified
0.37 0.37 0.65 -43 items ($)
0.16 0.47 0.47 -66 Dividend per share ($)
(1.) Q1 on Q1 change.
CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items
were $2.9 billion, reflecting lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices,
weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as lower sales
volumes, compared with the first quarter 2019. This was partly offset by
favourable movements in deferred tax positions and lower operating
expenses.
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
was $7.4 billion, reflecting lower earnings and higher cost-of-sales
adjustment, partly offset by higher cash inflows related to commodity
derivatives and lower tax payments, compared with the first quarter
2019.
Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.5
billion. During the quarter, Shell completed another tranche of the
share buyback programme. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has
bought back almost $16 billion in shares for cancellation.
Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented:
"Under extremely challenging conditions, Shell is stepping up to protect
our people and support communities around the globe while delivering
strong safety and operational performance across our business. Our
Integrated Gas and Marketing businesses continued to achieve robust
results this quarter, bringing resilience to our cash flows. In March,
we took decisive actions to reduce our spending, increase our liquidity
and position our business to manage the deteriorating macroeconomic and
commodity price outlook. Our integrated business model, the high quality
of our assets and the resourcefulness of our people have allowed us to
respond swiftly.
Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the
significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent
steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance
sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell. Starting this
quarter, the Board has decided to reduce our quarterly dividend to 16 US
cents per share."
Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell Chad Holliday commented:
"Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial
framework. However, given the risk of a prolonged period of economic
uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain
demand outlook, the Board believes that maintaining the current level of
shareholder distributions is not prudent. Following the announcement not
to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme, the
Board has also decided to reduce the first quarter 2020 dividend and
reset to 16 US cents per share.
As conditions allow, the Board will continue to evaluate our capital
allocation priorities between ongoing investment in our business,
maintaining a strong balance sheet and increasing returns to
shareholders which remains our ambition"
ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1) Reference
-------- -------- -------- ---- --------------------------------------------- ---------
4,970 6,883 5,601 Cash capital expenditure C
-------- -------- -------- ---------
Total production available for sale (thousand
3,719 3,763 3,752 -1 boe/d)
-------- -------- -------- ----
46.53 56.60 57.42 -19 Global liquids realised price ($/b)
Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand
4.31 4.42 5.37 -20 scf)
-------- -------- -------- ----
8,618 10,384 8,917 -3 Operating expenses F
8,600 9,993 8,865 -3 Underlying operating expenses F
-------- -------- -------- ---- ---------
4.6 % 6.7 % 9.2 % ROACE (Net income basis) D
6.1 % 6.9 % 8.4 % ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) D
---- ---- ---- ---------
28.9% 29.3% 26.5% Gearing E
---- ---- ---- ---------
(1.) Q1 on Q1 change.
Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is
available at www.shell.com/investor.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS
Integrated Gas
During the quarter, Shell announced that it will not proceed with the
proposed Lake Charles LNG project due to the current market conditions.
Accordingly, Energy Transfer will take over as the project developer.
In April, Shell took the final investment decision to develop the first
phase of Arrow Energy's (Shell interest 50%) Surat Gas Project in
Queensland, Australia, which will bring up to 90 billion cubic feet per
year of new gas to market at peak production.
Oil Products
During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of the Martinez refinery in
the USA to PBF Energy for $1.2 billion, which includes the refinery and
inventory.
PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
INTEGRATED GAS
Quarters $ million
Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 %(1)
-------- -------- ------- ---- --------------------------------------------------
1,812 1,897 2,795 -35 Segment earnings
(331 ) (89 ) 226 Of which: Identified items (Reference A)
2,143 1,986 2,569 -17 Earnings excluding identified items
----- ----- ----- ----
3,986 3,457 4,227 -6 Cash flow from operating activities
----- ----- ----- ----
Cash flow from operating activities excluding
3,352 4,017 3,715 -10 working capital movements (Reference H)
----- ----- ----- ----
882 1,323 1,344 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C)
----- ----- -----
Liquids production available for sale (thousand
162 161 137 +19 b/d)
Natural gas production available for sale (million
4,596 4,578 4,143 +11 scf/d)
----- ----- ----- ----
Total production available for sale (thousand
955 950 851 +12 boe/d)
8.88 9.21 8.74 +2 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)
----- ----- ----- ----
19.00 20.09 17.51 +9 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)
----- ----- ----- ----
(1.) Q1 on Q1 change.
First quarter identified items primarily reflected losses of $154
million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives
and a charge of $121 million related to the impact of the weakening
Australian dollar on a deferred tax position.
Compared with the first quarter 2019, Integrated Gas earnings excluding
identified items primarily reflected lower realised LNG, oil and gas
prices as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation and
higher depreciation, partly offset by favourable movements in deferred
tax positions and higher LNG sales volumes.
