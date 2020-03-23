Royal Dutch Shell : Rule 19.6(b) Update To Stated Post-offer Intention Statement With Regard To The Combination With Bg Group Plc

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB The Hague, March 23, 2020 - The following announcement is being made pursuant to the requirements of Rule 19.6(b) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), which, inter alia, require a party to an offer, save with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, to promptly make an announcement should it decide to take a course of action different from its stated intentions during the period of 12 months or such longer stated period from the end of the offer period explaining its reasons for doing so. The scheme document relating to Shell's recommended cash and share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of BG Group plc, which was effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 on February 15, 2016 (the "Combination"), was published on December 22, 2015. The scheme document contained the following post-offer intention statement for the purposes of the Code: "Subject to progress with debt reduction and recovery in oil prices, Shell expects to withdraw the Shell Scrip Dividend Programme in 2017 and undertake a share buyback programme of at least $25 billion in the period 2017 to 2020. Shell expects this buyback programme to offset the shares issued under the Shell Scrip Dividend Programme, and to significantly reduce the equity issued in connection with the Combination. From 2017, Shell expects that buybacks of both Shell A Shares and Shell B Shares will be possible, without significant dividend withholding tax implications for Shell. Shell intends to buy back the cheaper of the Shell A Shares and the Shell B Shares from a Shell perspective." As of today, we have delivered $15.5 billion of our $25 billion buyback programme, which commenced in July 2018. Since the Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results issued on October 31, 2019, we have continually reiterated that, whilst the intention to complete the $25 billion buyback programme was unchanged, the pace remained subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction. We also announced on January 30, 2020 that the next tranche of the buyback programme would be reduced to $1 billion. As announced today, in light of the current economic and oil price environment, we have decided not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following the completion of the current tranche announced on 30 January 2020. Our intention to complete the $25 billion share buyback programme remains unchanged but it is not likely to be feasible before the end of 2020. Shell will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and make decisions on further tranches of the share buyback programme on a quarterly basis. NOTES TO EDITOR -- Shell withdrew the Scrip Dividend Programme in Q3 2017 as per the intention statement and through the share buyback programme Shell has offset the shares issued during 2015-2017 under the Shell Scrip Dividend Programme -- Current buyback tranche refers to the $1 billion share buybacks announced on 30 January 2020 