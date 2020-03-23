Royal Dutch Shell : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
The Hague, March 23, 2020 - As the COVID-19 virus spreads across the
world - seriously impacting people's health, our way of life and global
markets - Shell is putting the safety and health of our people and
customers first, along with the safe operations of all our businesses.
At the same time, we are taking decisive action to reinforce the
financial strength and resilience of our business so that we are
well-positioned for the eventual economic recovery.
"As well as protecting our staff and customers in this difficult time,
we are also taking immediate steps to ensure the financial strength and
resilience of our business," said Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive
Officer of Royal Dutch Shell. "The combination of steeply falling oil
demand and rapidly increasing supply may be unique, but Shell has
weathered market volatility many times in the past."
"In these very tough conditions, I am very proud of our staff and
contractors across the world for maintaining their focus on safe and
reliable operations while also ensuring their own health and welfare and
that of their families, communities and our customers."
In order to deliver sustainable cash flow generation, Shell is actively
managing all our operational and financial levers -- from focusing on
maintaining safe and reliable operations each day to reducing capital
spend and operating expenses.
Today, we are announcing that we have embarked on a series of
operational and financial initiatives that are expected to result in:
-- reduction of underlying operating costs by $3-4 billion per annum over
the next 12 months compared to 2019 levels;
-- reduction of cash capital expenditure to $20 billion or below for 2020
from a planned level of around $25 billion; and
-- material reductions in working capital.
Together, these initiatives are expected to contribute $8 - 9 billion of
free cash flow on a pre-tax basis. Shell is still committed to its
divestment programme of more than $10 billion of assets in 2019-20 but
timing depends on market conditions.
The Board of Royal Dutch Shell has decided not to continue with the next
tranche of the share buyback programme following the completion of the
current share buyback tranche.
We will continue to review the dynamically evolving business environment
and are prepared to take further strategic decisions and consider
changes to the overall financial framework as necessary.
In the current environment, Shell's financial resilience is fundamental
to continued investment in our strategic priorities. Shell seeks to
maintain strong financial credit metrics and ensure it has a robust
balance sheet to manage volatility. Shell's liquidity remains strong,
with around $20 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $10 billion of
undrawn credit lines under our revolving credit facility and access to
our extensive commercial paper programmes.
Read about Shell's global response to COVID-19 at
https://www.shell.com/covid19.html
Shell will publish its next quarterly update note on 31 March 2020 and
release its Q1 2020 results on 30 April 2020.
